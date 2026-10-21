Dolphins' Zach Sieler sends Jon-Eric Sullivan a clear message about being traded

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. The November 10th deadline is less than a month away, and the Miami Dolphins are still considered to be a seller before the window closes.

The problem for the Dolphins is that they are not a going-out-of-business team; they are a Saturday morning yard sale. There might be a couple of decent finds, but for the most part, there isn't much to draw interest.

One player who would draw interest is Zach Sieler, but if you think he is looking to jump to a contender and potentially make the playoffs or better, think again. Sieler is content to see how this franchise continues to grow.

Miami Dolphins' Zach Sieler praises the Miami Dolphins for what they are building

Sieler met with the media earlier in the week and made it clear that he likes what he has seen from Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley.

Would Zach Sieler want to be traded from Dolphins to a contender?



VIDEO pic.twitter.com/rql6e10Ltm — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 19, 2026

"I love it here," Sieler said. "I've been here how long? I want to stay here and win as a Dolphin."

The Dolphins GM has had to endure a rare offseason. He made the tough decisions to eat the contracts of Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and the nearly $100 million remaining on Tua Tagovailoa's contract. Then he traded his best WR, Jaylen Waddle, to the Broncos.

The gutted roster wasn't built with free agents, but instead with 13 rookie draft picks and a slew of other one-year and two-year players. While the roster was gutted and made over, he kept several veterans that he called "pillars" for the rebuild.

Among those was Sieler. The DT was never outright named a pillar. Those were Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, Jordyn Brooks, and De'Von Achane. Make no mistake, Sieler was always going to be the anchor of the Dolphins' defensive line.

Of course, Dolphins fans know, as does Sieler, that the choice isn't his to make. Sullivan knows that Sieler's value will never be higher than it is right now. He has to weigh the compensation against the loss of a veteran leader.

There are circumstances where Sullivan would have to accept a deal, provided it was above his demands, but there is also a message that is sent when moves like this are made. It's not a good one. Trading veterans for the sake of making a deal makes no sense.

Unlike Austin Jackson, who will almost certainly not be with the team next season, Sieler will be. It makes more sense to keep the veteran DT firmly in Miami because he represents the type of selfless player who puts the team first. That's value that a trade won't bring back to the roster.