Zach Sieler just said what every Dolphins fan was hoping to hear about his future

Zach Sieler wasn't named as one of Jon-Eric Sullivan's pillars to build the Miami Dolphins around; maybe that's because he has been a cornerstone for so long as it is.

Miami's focus this offseason has been on changing the dynamics of the team. On the field and in the locker room. Sullivan named Jordyn Brooks among others, but Sieler's future shouldn't be a question.

Following the team's open OTA session with the media, the Dolphins' best defensive lineman spoke about his future and what the expectations are for 2026.

Zach Sieler makes his Miami Dolphins future intentions known

Speaking with the media, Sieler made it crystal clear that he wants to play his entire career, whatever is left of it, in South Florida for the Dolphins.

Dolphins DT Zach Sieler said he’d like to spend the rest of his career in Miami and will do whatever it takes to make that happen



He also said the team isn’t paying attention to outside expectations or Vegas odds/win totals:



“It’s just a number … We want to win now, we don’t… pic.twitter.com/Nd6PDI1dwf — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) May 27, 2026

Sieler is a fan-favorite through and through. He has done nothing but do what the team has asked of him. A loud leader with a soft voice, Sieler is the exact type of player who embodies the Dolphins' focus on leadership qualities.

Sieler is the second-highest paid player on the Dolphins roster, but that will change on June 1st when Bradley Chubb's contract partially comes off the books. For all intents and purposes, Sieler is the highest-paid player.

In 2025, Sieler signed an extension that technically keeps him in Miami until 2030, when the Dolphins can void the deal, but in 2027, his salary becomes favorable for release should the Dolphins want to move on.

Year Cap in millions Dead Money Savings 2027 $11.4 $12.4 $8.3 2028 $20.7 $7.8 $15 2029 $22.9 $3.2 $19 2030 $2.9 $0 $2.9

Sieler would carry a $35.7 million hit this year if he were to be cut, which is not going to happen, but his future with the team could come down to his willingness to restructure at some point. The Dolphins should be thrilled at the $11 million cap hit next year, but things could look different in 2028 when the deal balloons to over $20 million, and releasing him saves a large amount of money

What doesn't work in his favor is the Dolphins' current defensive line room. Miami drafted Kenneth Grant in the first round last year. Grant has to progress considerably this year, but Jordan Phillips looks like a mid-round steal, and Zeke Biggers is working to climb the ranks as well.

Sieler is saying all the right things, and fans would hate to see him leave. Watching a player who truly got his chance in the NFL with the Dolphins retire as a member of the team would be fantastic, but fans know all too well, as does Sieler, that the NFL business side of things is often cruel.

Sieler also said that the team is out to win now and doesn't care what the Vegas odds makers are giving the Dolphins. That too is a ray of sunshine fans want to rally behind.