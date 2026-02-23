Drew Rosenhaus addresses Tyreek Hill departure and Zach Sieler buzz

There have to be so many things going on behind closed doors at the Miami Dolphins training facility. Being a fly on the wall wouldn't give anyone a clue as to what they are dealing with. Outside sources are keeping fans in the dark, but what is the actual truth?

Over the course of the last two weeks, the Dolphins have made big changes to the roster with releases that everyone expected. There have been rumors about a Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, and thanks to Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus, we get updates on some of the other players he represents on the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill was the biggest name on the Dolphins' release list. Rosenhaus recently appeared on the Josh Mozer FOX News podcast and said that Miami wants to "get younger" and that the Dolphins did not approach his client about taking a pay cut to stay in Miami.

Here is the latest on Tyreek Hill ( @cheetah) from agent Drew Rosenhaus - was told by Sully that the team wants to get younger, right now no timetable on Hill’s return, he believes market will be strong if Hill is healthy & does not see him coming back to Miami. #nfl #nflcombine pic.twitter.com/ZSDsSoBWRO — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) February 23, 2026

Miami Dolphins have not approached Zach Sieler about changes to his contract

After the season ended, Rosenhaus was quick to point out that Hill would love to stay with the Dolphins, provided they, and the team, could work out a deal that was beneficial to both sides. It was taken as a play to get more guaranteed money from Miami. The Dolphins were never going to entertain it.

Hill's release was not surprising to anyone. His contract, his age, and, of course, the knee injury were all problems that Jon-Eric Sullivan wasn't going to deal with. It's hard to imagine any GM, Chris Grier, or others keeping Hill in 2026.

The Zach Sieler news isn't so much news as it is interesting. The Dolphins, according to Rosenhaus, have not reached out about a new contract, a pay cut, or a restructure. The top DT on the team is under contract through the 2029 season. 2030 is voidable.

This year, Sieler will count $11.2 million in cap space. That increases to $20 million in 2027, $23 million in 2028, and $22 million in 2029. The Dolphins will see the contract fit more in their favor in 2028 when they can release him and save $15.6 million. According to Over The Cap, restructuring the contract this year would only save the Dolphins $20,000, which isn't really worth exploring.

The Dolphins shouldn't be looking to move on from Sieler. He fits into what Sullivan and Jeff Hafley want to build. He is a leader by example; he plays 100% on every play and is one of those physical guys that Sullivan has talked about, despite not being specifically named by him.