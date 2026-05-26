Miami beat writer just destroyed Dolphins roster with blazing hot take

The Miami Dolphins roster isn't built like other NFL teams. They are the youngest team in the league, they have a core of four, maybe five players they are building around, and are banking on an unproven quarterback.

Yes, the Dolphins roster is a mess, but it's a calculated mess of their own design. With no money, bad contracts, and a lack of leadership, the Dolphins needed change. That change caught the eye of a local beat writer whose scathing take on the roster is borderline absurd.

Omar Kelly's hot take on Miami Dolphins roster is borderline laughable

The Dolphins beat writer has been widely panned for his coverage of the Dolphins. At one time, he left the Sun Sentinel and stepped away from covering the team. Many fans were thrilled, given his lashing of the Dolphins over the years.

We say that only because fans are taking his comments this time with a large amount of salt.

"I can put together an unemployed team that's better than the Dolphins team right now."

Immediately after making the statement, fellow local writer Alain Poupart jumped in to ask who his quarterback would be. Kelly said, "That's my only challenge. It can't be hard to beat Malik Willis." Not everyone shares that opinion.

Kelly tends to take the clickbait road when given the chance, but if we take him for what he is saying, could you build a better roster from street free agents?

Quarterback would be an issue, but you won't find a better running back. We also have to assume that Kelly would want an open cap as well. Names like Stefon Diggs would add weapons, but how are you going to pay them? If Kelly believes he can build a better roster, he also needs to be strapped with the same restraints as Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Miami does, however, have a chance to turn heads this year. Willis might be an unknown, but if he plays well, the Dolphins' offense can pick up steam. The ability for the Dolphins to control the ground will be important because it will control the clock.

Mike McDaniel dared teams to stop his passing game, but when they did, he couldn't consistently beat them with his run game, often going back to the passing game when it wasn't working. This regime wants to outdo the other team physically.

Beat them at the line of scrimmage while using both Achane and Willis' running talent. If teams can stop that, they will need to stop an average at best passing game, but the rushing attack will be the team's bread and butter.