Dolphins fans will love what Jalen Tolbert just said about Malik Willis

When Jon-Eric Sullivan took over the Miami Dolphins, he made it a point that the culture in South Florida was going to change. He began to build that change through the hiring of Jeff Hafley. Once free agency began, the two made the quick decision to sign Malik Willis.

It's uncertain if Willis will become the Dolphins' franchise quarterback or just a three-year stopgap for a rookie that Sullivan will draft over the next couple of seasons. Regardless, Willis is bringing the philosophical changes to a team that desperately needs leadership from the QB.

Miami Dolphins are already getting value from signing Malik Willis in free agency

Willis has been working out since before free agency. Knowing he was hitting free agency, the former Packers and Titans QB wasn't wasting time. Several videos surfaced of him throwing, and he even admitted that he was on the field practicing when he found out the Dolphins had made an offer.

Jalen Tolbert is a new face to the organization as well, but he is already seeing a leadership quality that many didn't see in the former Dolphins starting quarterback.

"He is one of the hardest-working people that I have been around. First person in the building every day. He is working hard and taking no day for granted."

For six years, Tua Tagovailoa was the Dolphins quarterback. Under Brian Flores, he suffered an image crisis and self-doubt, thanks to the head coach's tough-love approach, which wasn't well-received.

Mike McDaniel raised him up, but despite his best efforts, Tagovailoa never evolved into the unquestioned leader, often relying on others to be that voice.

The Dolphins' new QB is delivering the message that Sullivan and Hafley had hoped for. He isn't making bold statements; he is out working every day. Players notice those things; they rally behind the guys who set that tone and example.

Willis was respected as a backup with the Packers because of that same work ethic on and off the field. When he was needed to step into the starting role, the players had no problems following him.

Whether or not Willis becomes the Dolphins' top guy, he is laying the foundation for Sullivan's culture-change edict. That is more valuable than what he will bring to the team's win/loss totals in 2026.