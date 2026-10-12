What an Austin Jackson trade could look like for the Dolphins after 0-5 start

The NFL trade deadline is still a few weeks away. The Miami Dolphins won't have to make a decision on Austin Jackson until November 10th. Two players have recently been mentioned as potential players who could leave South Florida. Zach Sieler and Jackson.

Of the two, Jackson carries the most intriguing post-trade situation, should he get traded. Jackson was one of three first-round picks drafted by Chris Grier in 2020 and the last remaining pick of an 11-player rookie class.

What we need to know is what the Dolphins' offensive line will look like if Jackson is traded away. The OT may not be playing at the top of his game, but his departure would be felt almost immediately.

Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of options if they trade OT Austin Jackson

The Backup Options

Looking strictly at the Dolphins' depth chart, the Dolphins are not thick behind Jackson. Caedan Wallace, the former Patriots tackle, is most likely to step in immediately on the boundary. Wallace doesn't have much starting experience.

The Dolphins traded for Wallace before the season began. He has just two starts heading into 2026. The 3rd-round pick in 2024 has only appeared in 14 games, including this season with Miami.

If not Wallace, then who? Chukwuebuka Godrick is a possibility. The former Chiefs' OT was a 2025 undrafted player. He has three starts in his career and has spent the 2026 season inactive every week. He is listed as the primary backup behind Patrick Paul. Journeyman Jarrett Kingston is another option, but he has not started a single game in his three-year career. Gotlieb Ayedze is the only other potential player. He is on the practice squad.

The Kadyn Proctor Option

At some point, many believe that Proctor will inevitably take over the right tackle job. The Dolphins are lining him up next to Paul on the left side, and it's proving to be a smart decision. Moving Proctor to the right side would not be ideal and would weaken the left side.

As thin as the Dolphins' tackles are, the guards are not much better. Wallace is again an option should the Dolphins move Proctor.

Why Trading Jackson Makes Sense

Jackson is in the final year of his contract. His 2027 contract is void. The Dolphins would have to re-sign him to a new deal if they want to keep him. That isn't something that will likely happen. Jackson is only in his seventh season, and tackles have value around the NFL, even for guys as inconsistent as Jackson is.

The Dolphins are well-versed in his injury history. Getting something for a player who will not be on the roster a year from now makes complete sense. The Dolphins can't expect much in return, but even a mid-round pick would be worth it. Jackson has no future in Miami, so trading him makes sense.

Why Trading Jackson May Happen Soon

Despite having almost a month to make the move, the Dolphins will have their bye week in Week 6. If a move is made prior to then, the Dolphins will have two weeks before they return to the field to get another OT ready to go. That includes moving Proctor to the right side if necessary.

Reps will be important to whoever takes over for Jackson. The Dolphins would also need to look at the free agent list to find more depth on the line. If the Dolphins are going to move Jackson, they should do it before Week 6, allowing Jackson to move on and the Dolphins to do the same.