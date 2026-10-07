Dolphins can't afford to keep playing Austin Jackson after a miserable start

Leadership is something that the Miami Dolphins' new regime looks for in players, but at some point, it can't take a backseat to performance. How bad has Austin Jackson been? Bad enough that he is being propped up by Jonah Savaiinaea.

Jackson spent the 2025 season, or most of it, on Injured Reserve. So far this year, he hasn't missed a game. That should be good news, but unfortunately, he has done little to prove he still has what it takes to be a starting tackle in the NFL.

Do a quick "Google search" for the worst-rated tackles in the NFL in 2026, and Jackson is the first name mentioned. He has allowed 14 QB pressures in just four weeks, and he isn't contributing at a high level as a run blocker either.

The Miami Dolphins need to let someone else step up and play right tackle

The Dolphins situation is a simple one. They are young, inexperienced, and trying to establish a cultural shift by giving those inexperienced players playing time. So why are they wasting their time with a veteran who isn't pulling his own weight?

Jackson was heralded by the former regime of Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier as being the one offensive lineman that every other lineman looks to for advice and leadership. Coming from those two, hindsight is all black and white.

In Week 4, Pro Football Focus graded Jackson below 60, noting that he gave up three pressures. Jackson has been in an unfortunate position, having to go against guys like Maxx Crosby and Joey Bosa, but at this stage of his career, they shouldn't be nearly as big of an issue.

📉 Austin Jackson among all qualified 62 OTs in the NFL through Week 4 (league rank):



➖ 11 hurries allowed (t-61st)

➖ 14 pressures allowed (t-57th)

➖ 4 penalties (t-3rd most)

➖ 3 sacks allowed (t-3rd most)

➖ 93.3 pass-blocking efficiency (61st)

➖ 41.7 pass-blocking grade… pic.twitter.com/pUMru4Pri9 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) October 5, 2026

Jackson was the second of three first-round picks that Chris Grier made in the 2020 draft. Tua Tagovaiiloa, the 5th overall pick, is gone. Noah Igbinoghene, the third pick made in round one, has been gone for a while.

To replace Jackson, you need someone who can take over. That job should fall to Caedan Wallace. The veteran OT has only two starts in his NFL career, but there have been promising signs that he can turn his career around. Part of his problem with the Patriots was that he was never in the favor of head coach Mike Vrabel. That led to them trading him within the division.

Wallace may not be much better in that role, but could he be worse? It might be worth finding out at this point.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins worked out three offensive linemen, including two undrafted rookies. Melvin Priestly, who spent time with the Lions, and Dodji Dahoue. Dahoue is 6'9" and 315 pounds. Priestly is 6'4" and 305 pounds. The Dolphins have made it clear through the Kadyn Proctor selection that they like the prototype bruisers.

Proctor is another possibility. He and Patrick Paul have formed a dominant left-side duo, but everyone knows that the rookie's future is at right tackle. Could the Dolphins move him over now? Should they even consider it? It would make a little more sense and could provide a boost.

Whether that happens or not may depend on whether they sign either of the two big guys to replace him inside next to Paul.

Jackson's contract with Miami will conclude at the end of the season. His future years are void years, and it's highly unlikely, if not absolutely absurd, at this point to rework the terms.