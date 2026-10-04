Austin Jackson vs. Brian Flores tops the 4 keys to a Dolphins Week 4 victory

The Miami Dolphins would love nothing more than to get their first win against the best blitzing defensive coordinator, who also happens to be their former head coach.

Flores was infamously fired by Stephen Ross in January 2022, just after the 2021 season officially came to an end. It opened an entire can of worms that the Dolphins would have preferred to keep quiet. This week, Flores faces his former team for the first time as a DC.

It has been almost impossible to view this game as anything but Flores vs. his former team, but it's going to take more than beating his defense if the Dolphins are going to pull out a win, just as our keys to a victory point out.

Miami Dolphins have to do more than beat Brian Flores' defense if they are going to win on Sunday

Brian Flores vs. Austin Jackson

We are going to start with the Flores angle, but specifically against Jackson. There is no love between them, and there never was. Flores ran a tough practice schedule, and the two didn't see eye to eye. This week, Jackson should expect his former coach to use his knowledge of Jackson's weaknesses to exploit his limitations.

This is going to lead to a lot of blitzes off the right side. Despite the progression of Jonah Savaiinaea, the right side is still the weaker side of the Dolphins' offensive line. If the right-side duo can't keep Malik Willis clean, it is going to be a long day. Flores will likely use a combination of edge rushes with safety and linebacker-disguised blitzes. Rolling Willis to the left side might help change Flores' game plan.

Jackson is going to have a long day, but if he does his job and uses his experience, he could thwart Flores' blitzes, and the Dolphins can have a bit more time to pick apart the gaps in his defense.

Stopping Kyler Murray

There are not many NFL fans who are too concerned about the Vikings' new QB throwing all over the field with consistent success. Murray has never been consistent since becoming an NFL quarterback. What Murray does well, however, is avoid sacks, extend plays with his legs, and run.

This will be a problem for the Dolphins, who still do not have a sack this season. Getting pressure on opposing QBs has been tough as well. Collapsing the pocket has been a problem, but when Miami does succeed, the QBs have been able to take off upfield nearly untouched.

Miami has to be disciplined on the edges and, more importantly, with their linebackers. The Vikings offense isn't a juggernaut and will be missing Justin Jefferson. They have a good, but no longer elite, running back in Aaron Jones Sr., and Murray is erratic again. Stop him from running with the ball, and the Dolphins will make poor decisions.

Malik Willis' timing

The Vikings will come after Willis on every play until he proves to them that he can beat their blitz. Willis has to channel Tua Tagovailoa's quick release of under two seconds, or he will be taking hits and throwing interceptions.

Bobby Slowik has to move him around and not keep him in the pocket every play. That will soften the blitz. Downfield, he has to identify who his check-down receiver is going to be. Jaylen Wright and Greg Dulcich could have a big day in the passing game in that role.

Willis has struggled under pressure this year, and he tends to hold the ball too long. He can't do that this week. If Willis can't identify the blitz- more importantly, the open option off that blitz- he will have an incredibly bad day.

Running the ball

After losing De'Von Achane four plays into Week 3, the Dolphins were in a bind, but Ollie Gordon still managed to carve up yards as the Dolphins methodically and carefully moved the ball downfield. That will be a challenge this week, but it's a challenge they have to win.

Successfully running the ball will take pressure off the passing game by limiting the Flores blitz options. To do that, the offensive line has to be able to handle the Vikings in the trenches and win those battles. Even three- and four-yard rushes will take off the pressure.

The key for Slowik is to stick with it no matter how much the Vikings stop it early in the game. Minnesota wants Miami to throw the ball. Miami needs to beat them on the ground to take away the best part of the defense.