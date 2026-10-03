Justin Jefferson injury is the lifeline that Dolphins' secondary needed in Week 4

The Miami Dolphins are going to have their hands full with the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores will make sure that his players are ready for the game. He will make sure that if the Vikings lose, it won't be his fault.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings offense hasn't been very good. Kyler Murray has missed a game and a half, and Justin Jefferson has missed time, but despite it all, they are undefeated. This week, the Dolphins were looking to face one of the best WRs in the league, but now Jefferson will be watching from the bench.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is out Sunday due to his sprained ankle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2026

Miami Dolphins know about ankle issues all too well given Caleb Douglas' status

Jefferson will miss his first game of the season. In week three against the Buccaneers, Jefferson put up 32 yards on two catches before leaving the game. He was expected to push the Dolphins' young secondary, but fans shouldn't be too confident just yet.

Jordan Addison is more than capable of turning in a solid game. He has 111 yards on seven receptions through three games. The Vikings also lean on their tight end, T.J. Hockenson, something the Dolphins are used to having faced Michael Mayer, George Kittle, and Travis Kelce for three weeks. Of course, they still haven't proven they can stop the TEs from impacting the game.

It will be interesting to see who Jeff Hafley assigns to cover Addison, or if he will continue to use a zone coverage scheme that so far hasn't worked well. The Dolphins' defense needs to take a step forward. Their coverage skills are lacking, and that has to change.

Fans are still a bit surprised by the use of Chris Johnson primarily as a nickel corner. Johnson isn't off to a good start, as his inconsistency shows from series to series.

The Vikings will be without Jefferson and have also ruled out punter Brett Thorson and CB Charles Demmings with hamstring injuries. Will it be enough to beat them? It may come down to the play of the Vikings' QB.

With Jefferson out, Murray will need to be more accurate. Jefferson can make most QBs look good. All he needs to do is get the ball close, but Murray, in his limited snaps this year, hasn't found a suitable rhythm. He is erratic and inconsistent under pressure. The Dolphins must put pressure on him if they are going to challenge the Vikings' offense.