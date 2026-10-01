Dolphins must get to Kyler Murray to avoid making humiliating history

This offseason was about doing what's necessary, even though it would cause some suffering in the short term. There are countless deficiencies up and down the roster, though one of the most egregious examples is at EDGE rusher. Less than 12 months ago, the Miami Dolphins had respected starters Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips leading the way at EDGE.

Phillips was sent to the Eagles at the trade deadline, and Chubb was released in a cost-cutting move. Due to the dire financial situation Miami finds itself in, they had to make do with a patchwork group of veterans who were available at minimal salaries for a reason. The results over three weeks have been, in a few words, not good enough.

The 2026 Miami Dolphins have yet to sack the opposing quarterback this season. While the EDGE rushers understandably bear the brunt of the blame, blitzes with linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties have also proved fruitless. The Dolphins are on the verge of futility that is truly historic — in the worst possible way.

The Miami Dolphins' inability to get to the QB could place them in the annals of NFL history

The NFL only began recognizing sacks as an official statistic in 1982, and has done so through the present day. In that span, only five teams have gone through their first three games of a season without sacking the quarterback: the 1994 Cincinnati Bengals, 1998 Indianapolis Colts, 2007 New Orleans Saints, 2019 Denver Broncos, and your 2026 Miami Dolphins. No team has ever reached the four-game mark.

With the Dolphins traveling to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday, they could make history with the worst pass-rushing start to a season in NFL history. Fans can rest assured that head coach and defensive play-caller Jeff Hafley is keenly aware of the harrowing statistic and will do everything possible to get to Kyler Murray on Sunday.

The good news is that the Vikings have allowed nine sacks this year, a figure that ranks fourth-most in the league, tied with four other teams, coincidentally including the Dolphins. There will be opportunities. It remains to be seen whether Miami will be able to capitalize. The advanced statistics paint a troubling picture regardless.

The Dolphins have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 80.3 percent of their passes so far this season. That's the worst in the league by nearly eight percentage points, with the Dallas Cowboys allowing 72.6 percent in second-to-last place. It may go without saying, but Miami's current pace would be the worst mark in NFL history if it held up.

It's particularly troubling considering the 2025 Miami Dolphins allowed a 72-percent completion rate, the fifth-worst mark for a season in NFL history.

All of this is to illustrate the hand-in-hand nature of defensive football. No one is claiming that the Dolphins have world-beaters rushing the passer, but when said passer is able to navigate the airways with minimal resistance, the time to get home shrinks. At all levels, there needs to be improvement.

Hafley got the top job in Miami due to his track record coaching defense, with his specialty being defensive backs and coverage. It's about time it starts to look like it.