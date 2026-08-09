Bradley Chubb may have been plotting Bills move long before leaving Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had a small opportunity to control where Bradley Chubb would have played this year. In 2025, the Dolphins could have moved him at the trade deadline, but instead, they opted to keep things the way they were.

Chubb was released, as expected, this past offseason and quickly joined the Buffalo Bills. Now, it appears that was Chubb's plan all along. According to the Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, Chubb was already asking about Buffalo in 2023.

"I remember my rookie year, Bradley Chubb lining up opposing me, and he was like, 'Do you like it here in Buffalo?'"

Bradley Chubb's excitement to join the Bills was a poor reflection on the Miami Dolphins

Chubb made it known shortly after joining the Bills that he loved his time in Miami. He loved the fans and wanted them to understand it was just a business decision. But was it really?

If what Kincaid said is accurate, Chubb was looking for an out as early as 2023 when the Dolphins had just come off a disappointing end to their season. Chubb was injured and would miss all of the 2024 season, but his heart was somewhere else. The question is: why?

Former players have openly pointed to Mike McDaniel's coaching style and approach as being a problem in Miami. There was a lack of accountability and a lack of discipline, and McDaniel had two sets of rules depending on your name and contract status.

"It is re-energizing to get to a city, a team, and an organization that has expectations of not just the first round (of playoffs)," Chubb recently said. "Not just the second round, but being in the long haul in the playoff run." Dolphins fans don't fault him for this take. Chubb deserves a run for a Super Bowl, but it's still a bitter pill to swallow knowing what fans know now.

The Bills got the outside linebacker they needed, and Chubb got to go to the Bills like he seemingly has wanted for a while. The Dolphins get to move on from the contract and rebuild their defense. It's a win/win for the player and the Dolphins, but will it be for the Bills?

So far, Chubb has had a good camp with Buffalo. There will always be reason for concern over his health. He made it through the 2025 season just fine, and that's a good start.