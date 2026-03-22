Bradley Chubb sets the record straight on joining Dolphins’ biggest AFC East rival

Losing Bradley Chubb was not unexpected. His joining the rival Buffalo Bills, however, was. The Dolphins will now face him twice a year. Sadly, losing Chubb to the Bills isn't as bad as interim GM Champ Kelly's decision not to trade him, even with offers on the table at the 2025 trade deadline.

Chubb followed a path that others in the Dolphins' history have. Jason Taylor joined the Jets, and Bryan Cox did as well. Few ever take the Zach Thomas route and turn down a job because of what that team was. Thomas joined the Cowboys after his release by the Dolphins, turning down an offer from Bill Belichick.

One would expect Chubb to get his jabs in on the organization that traded for him, but that is not the case. He made it clear on The Set with Terron Armstead that it is nothing but love for Miami and their fans.

Bradley Chubb with a parting message to Dolphins fans as he heads to Buffalo.



(@thesetshow_)

pic.twitter.com/6WYB3Yl7lF — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 22, 2026

Bradley Chubb won't rule an eventual return to the Miami Dolphins...someday

The former two-time Pro Bowl linebacker joined the Dolphins when Chris Grier sent a package of picks, including a first-rounder, to the Denver Broncos. Chubb said it was difficult coming to a new city after spending his career in Denver. He still has a home there.

Chubb called the move a business decision and nothing else. He said he loved his time with Miami and that his only regret was not ending the 25-year playoff drought.

"It's not personal at all. I'm not going up there to spite Miami. It was the best opportunity presented to me. I love you all. You took me in when I had a lot of hate in my heart. " Bradley Chubb

Chubb's time with the Dolphins started great. A trade deadline addition, Chubb racked up 2.5 sacks and 16 tackles in his seven starts. In 2023, Chubb had 11 sacks on a defense that was playing at a Super Bowl level to match the offensive powerhouse Mike McDaniel had developed.

All of it went south quickly. Miami lost Jaelan Phillips mid-season, Chubb went down with an ACL late in the year, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, and others also missed time in the final month of the season and the first round of the playoffs.

The ACL injury cost Chubb the entire 2024 season, but he rebounded with 8.5 sacks in 2025, starting all 17 games. For Miami, the turnover from Grier to Jon-Eric Sullivan, and the departures of McDaniel and Anthony Weaver, left the Dolphins with a big contract that had to be turned over.

Sullivan released Chubb officially at the start of free agency, but the Dolphins won't get salary cap relief until after June 1st.

Watching Chubb in Buffalo will be difficult, but Dolphins fans know that he wasn't going to help the team win this year as they rebuild the roster. The winner in all of this is Josh Allen, but Malik Willis could be the biggest loser. One thing is certain, the Dolphins tackles are going to be interesting to watch this season when they play him.