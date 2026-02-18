Bradley Chubb's next team after Dolphins' release is exactly where you would expect

The news of Bradley Chubb's release by the Miami Dolphins wasn't shocking or even surprising. The fact that it came in the middle of February was the only real curveball.

Miami will have to sort out its own roster holes, but it can't do that until March, when free agency begins. That isn't the case for Chubb, who can begin making the NFL rounds in search of his new team.

Chubb was released by the Dolphins on Monday and now can sign wherever he chooses. It wouldn't surprise anyone if he ended up staying in the AFC East.

Bradley Chubb could draw interest from Miami Dolphins rival Buffalo Bills

The Bills need an edge rusher, and the Dolphins just gifted them one. The 29-year-old linebacker still has game left in his tank. He had 8.5 sacks last season after sitting out all of 2024. The fact that he was able to play in all 17 games last year is enough reason for teams to pursue him.

The Bills signed Joey Bosa to a one-year contract last season; it's unclear if they intend to bring him back. If they don't, Chubb will make a lot more sense. The Bills will also need to decide on A.J. Epenesa. Both edge rushers are impending FAs.

If not the Bills, then who? The Bears and Rams both could use his help as well. It has been previously reported that three unnamed teams attempted to trade for Chubb ahead of last season's trade deadline. Champ Kelly opted to keep him on the roster; less than five months later, the Dolphins released him for nothing.

The Dolphins can't make any trades until March 11th, and they need to start paring down their salary cap problems. Chubb's release was part of a larger group of roster moves on Monday that included Tyreek Hill, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and James Daniels.

The Dolphins were going to enter the 2026 offseason with a need at edge rusher. They traded Jaelan Phillips last season to the Eagles, and the release of Chubb now leaves the Dolphins with only Chop Robinson as a potential starting-caliber player.

Through two seasons, Robinson has been decent but inconsistent most of the time. If the Bills do sign Chubb, it would be fitting for the team that refused to trade him when they had the chance.