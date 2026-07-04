Bills are about to learn what the Dolphins gave up when they cut Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb had nothing but great things to say about his time with the Miami Dolphins, especially the fans. Following his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills, the veteran LB said it was a business decision.

So far, Chubb delivered on the promise of what he could bring to Buffalo, but it's only the offseason. Dolphins fans know that when the regular season rolls around, Chubb becomes inconsistent.

While Dolphins fans didn't want to see Chubb leave, they knew it was going to happen. It should have happened at the trade deadline last year, when Miami would have received draft compensation in return. Instead, Champ Kelly, acting as the interim GM, didn't pull the trigger.

Miami Dolphins fans know Bradley Chubb can be great, but also leave you disappointed

In 2024, Chubb remained on the injured reserve list. He tore his ACL late in the 2023 season, one of several starting linebackers to go down at the end of the year. Questions about his recovery permeated the offseason chatter heading into 2025.

The linebacker proved his injury wasn't going to hold him back. He started all 17 games and produced 8.5 sacks on a defense that struggled most of the season.

The Bills gave Chubb a $43.5 million contract. It's a good three-year deal, but if Chubb falls to the injury bug, the investment may never pay off.

Injury concerns aside, the Bills are learning something from Chubb that will be missed in Miami. Chubb is an incredible mentor for younger players. Buffalowdown site expert, Brandon Ray, said that "Chubb is already making a positive impact on T.J. Parker."

Chubb is the right kind of veteran to have in a locker room. He is unselfish, supportive, and, while not a loud voice, he leads by example, something the Bills are seeing already.

Through the OTAs and mini camps, Chubb was showing the same quickness he did last year with the Dolphins. It's good to see that his knee held up during the 2025 season. Bills' fans are excited about the addition, and they should be.

The only downside is that he can disappear at times. He needs a good group surrounding him, and he should get that in Buffalo. Is he going to be the missing piece that takes them deeper into the playoffs? That depends on how he is used and whether he stays healthy.

Miami fans loved having Chubb on the field, but the contract wasn't good for this rebuild. Letting him go gives him a chance to get to a Super Bowl, or at least the playoffs.

The Dolphins will face their former linebacker twice in 2026, provided he can stay healthy, and that is where the Bills' gamble could deflate the hopes of the Bills Mafia.