Jaylen Wright's Dolphins' future may depend on his next few games

The Miami Dolphins will play their first game without De'Von Achane, who was placed on IR for the season after tearing his ACL in Week 3. The running game now shifts to Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II.

Wright missed the Chiefs game with a foot injury, but was a full participant this week in practice. He is now listed as the top running back on the Dolphins roster. While he will most assuredly split carries with Gordon, Wright is getting the chance to prove to the Dolphins that he is good enough to be relied upon. Last week it was Gordon's shot; now it's Wright's.

Wright has one year left on his rookie contract beyond 2026, but if he plans to remain on the roster for that season, he is going to have to prove he can handle a larger role. As this year progresses, Wright isn't just making a case for the Dolphins; he is making a case to the rest of the NFL.

Jaylen Wright's NFL career is on the line as he takes over the Miami Dolphins top RB spot

Wright has started just two games in three seasons, but his yards-per-carry average, 3.9, isn't bad considering his offensive snap count has never been higher than 22% in a single season. He has had plenty of attempts: 141 rushes for 547 yards and two touchdowns.

On Sunday, he will get his third start, but the Dolphins need more than just carries to find success. Wright must protect Malik Willis on passing downs, but also be able to peel off those blocks and disguise screen routes. In other words, he needs to be involved in the passing game too. He has only 8 receptions in his NFL career.

The Dolphins are in an offensive bind. Already struggling to finish drives, Miami has to continue its recent trend of long, sustained series, and that will fall on Wright and Gordon. Last week, after Achane went down on the 4th play of the game, Gordon stepped up, and the Dolphins were able to turn in two drives of more than 11 plays, including a 21-play opening drive.

The Dolphins will almost assuredly bring up either Carlos Washington or Jarquez Hunter from the practice squad. OC Bobby Slowik hinted at that likely scenario.

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik on how the team will split carries on Sunday vs the Vikings:



"I can tell you that you'll probably see a few faces back there." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 1, 2026

The Vikings' defense is going to give the Dolphins' offense fits, and that is going to provide Wright an opportunity to shine or fade away.

Defensively, the Dolphins should be able to keep the game close, and that, too, will put pressure on Wright to use his quick bursts and speed to keep the Vikings' defense from consistently getting into Willis' pocket.

The biggest change this week offensively is Wright. Three years into the league, he finally gets his chance to prove he is more than just a backup running back. If he can make an impact over the next few weeks, it may mean a future in Miami beyond this season.