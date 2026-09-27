Dolphins' Ollie Gordon has golden opportunity with Jaylen Wright injury

In his first season, Ollie Gordon II didn't get the big opportunities to get rolling in a game. That could change on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins host the Chiefs in Week 3.

Gordon will take on a slightly bigger role after Jaylen Wright was listed as doubtful for this week's game. With De'Von Achane needing to be spelled from time to time, the onus falls on Gordon's legs.

Gordon has been the primary backup through two games this season, but with Wright out, those extra snaps, as limited as they have been, should be given to Gordon.

The running back is more power than finesse. He plays physically, and that works to his advantage, but his desire to hit also takes away open-field opportunities. On Sunday, he will need to refine his vision. He should get plenty of work against Kansas City.

Miami Dolphins have to be willing to give Ollie Gordon II touches to spell De'Von Achane

Gordon has played 19 games and made one start in his career, but he has rushed for only 206 yards on 73 attempts, a paltry 2.8 yards per carry. He has added seven receptions for 32 yards and has four combined touchdowns.

He has played much better when actually given more than one or two touches. He is clearly a back who needs to find a rhythm as a runner, and having Achane ahead of him (and Wright at times last year as well) makes that hard to do.

Against the Chiefs, however, it will be just him and Achane on the backfield. The Dolphins announced on Saturday that Clelin Ferrell and Liam Anderson were being elevated from the practice squad, with neither Carlos Washington Jr. nor Jarquez Hunter being added to the active roster.

With two healthy running backs on the active roster, Jeff Hafley needs to be careful about giving too many touches to Achane. That means Gordon needs to be ready to handle a meaningful workload.

Gordon has taken 13% (15 plays) on offense this year. Wright has taken just 6% (7 plays),

Wright being unavailable doesn't help his situation. He is in the final year of his contract and may opt to test free agency rather than stick with the Dolphins. Wright has shown flashes at times, but has been inconsistent. It wouldn't be surprising if the Dolphins didn't trade him before the NFL trade deadline in November. He wouldn't give the Dolphins much in return if they did.