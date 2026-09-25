Dolphins vs. Chiefs Week 3 tracker: Injury updates, predictions, storylines and more

The Miami Dolphins are 0-2, and this week won't get much easier as they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to South Florida. The Chiefs have started 2-0 this year and are looking to regain the dominance they had in the AFC West after a 6-11 season a year ago.

Miami will face one of the best QBs in the league, Patrick Mahomes. They will face the league's leading rusher, Kenneth Walker, and a top tight end, Travis Kelce. Again, it's not going to be easy.

To ramp up the home opener vibes, we've got you covered with everything from the weather to the injuries, storylines, and predictions. Plus everything in between. Be sure to bookmark it and come back as new information becomes available.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

How to watch the Dolphins in Week 3

When: Sunday, September 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket by Youtube

TV team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (Sideline)

Radio: BIG 105.9 FM, Fox Sports 940AM Local

Radio team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper (Sideline)

Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday (9/23) Thursday (9/24) Robert Beal Edge Hamstring DNP DNP Caleb Douglas WR Ankle DNP DNP Tucker Addington LS Shoulder LP LP Chris Bell WR Knee LP LP JuJu Brents CB Knee LP LP Ryan Miller WR Hip/back LP DNP Jaylen Wright RB Foot LP LP Chris Johnson CB Shoulder FP LP Chop Robinson EDGE Concussion FP LP Seydou Traore TE Thumb FP LP

Chiefs Week 3 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday (9/23) Thursday (9/24) Josh Simmons OT Back DNP DNP Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Quad LP FP Chamarri Conner DB Knee LP LP Chris Jones DT Calf LP LP L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP Rashee Rice WR Knee FP FP Patrick Mahomes QB Knee FP FP Jaden Hicks S Biceps FP FP Mansoor Delane CB Shoulder FP FP Jack Cochrane LB Calf FP FP Jadon Canady CB Calf FP FP Jeffrey Bassa LB Shoulder FP FP

Miami Gardens Weather For September 27th (via NFLWeather.com)

Temperature: 83 degrees

83 degrees Wind Speed: 3 mph

3 mph Precipitation: Partly Cloudy

Biggest Dolphins storylines heading into Week 3

Will Caleb Douglas play on Sunday?

Douglas' practice watch began on Tuesday. He did not practice on Wednesday and wasn't expected to practice on Thursday. Jeff Hafley would not rule him out for Sunday's game, as he is dealing with an ankle issue.

If the rookie WR can't go, it will put more pressure on Chris Bell, who was limited this week as well. The Dolphins may have to dig deep to find players, as Ryan Miller is also on the injury report.

Can the Dolphins stop Kenneth Walker?

Walker leads the NFL in rushing; the Dolphins' defensive front has done well against Ashton Jeanty and Christian McCaffrey. While the Miami defense has played the run well, each of those players has made an impact in the passing game. The Dolphins struggle to cover RBs out of the backfield, and the tight ends as well.

Keeping Walker's yards-per-attempt average low is only part of the problem. He is physically tough and doesn't go down on first contact, but his pass-catching ability is something else.

Can the Dolphins get a sack?

The Dolphins luckily get Chop Robinson back for this game after missing last week. They are the only team in the NFL without a sack after the first two weeks.

Miami has to get pressure on Mahomes if they are going to keep the game close. Mahomes is a dual-threat QB who will take off if not pressured. Pressure on him will only force him out of the pocket, where he can pick up yards as a rusher.

Predictions

Grant Gordon - Chiefs

Bucky Brooks - Chiefs

Colleen Wolfe - Chiefs

Brandon Perna - Dolphins

Brooke Cersosimo - Chiefs

Dan Parr - Chiefs

Kevin Patra - Chiefs

Lance Zierlein - Chiefs

Tom Grossi - Chiefs

Nick Shook - Chiefs

Pete Prisco - Chiefs

Matt Bowen - Chiefs

Ben Solak - Chiefs

Seth Wickersham - Chiefs

Dan Graziano - Chiefs

Eric Moody - Chiefs

Mike Clay - Chiefs

Kalyn Kahler - Chiefs

Pamela Maldonado - Chiefs

Lindsey Thiry - Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler - Chiefs

Jason Reid - Chiefs

Brent Sobleski - Chiefs

Moe Moton - Chiefs

Gary Davenport - Chiefs

Brad Gagnon - Chiefs

Ian Hanford - Chiefs

Kris Knox - Chiefs

Wes O'Donnell - Chiefs

Predictions will be added as experts weigh in throughout the week