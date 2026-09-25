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Dolphins vs. Chiefs Week 3 tracker: Injury updates, predictions, storylines and more

The Miami Dolphins will host their first home game of the 2026 season, this is what you need to know.
ByBrian Miller
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Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Dolphins are 0-2, and this week won't get much easier as they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to South Florida. The Chiefs have started 2-0 this year and are looking to regain the dominance they had in the AFC West after a 6-11 season a year ago.

Miami will face one of the best QBs in the league, Patrick Mahomes. They will face the league's leading rusher, Kenneth Walker, and a top tight end, Travis Kelce. Again, it's not going to be easy.

To ramp up the home opener vibes, we've got you covered with everything from the weather to the injuries, storylines, and predictions. Plus everything in between. Be sure to bookmark it and come back as new information becomes available.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  1. How to watch the Dolphins in Week 3
  2. Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report
  3. Chiefs Week 3 Injury Report
  4. Miami Gardens Weather For September 27th (via NFLWeather.com)
  5. Biggest Dolphins storylines heading into Week 3
  6. Predictions

How to watch the Dolphins in Week 3

  • When: Sunday, September 27
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket by Youtube
  • TV team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (Sideline)
  • Radio: BIG 105.9 FM, Fox Sports 940AM Local
  • Radio team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper (Sideline)

Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report

Player

Position

Injury

Wednesday (9/23)

Thursday (9/24)

Robert Beal

Edge

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Caleb Douglas

WR

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Tucker Addington

LS

Shoulder

LP

LP

Chris Bell

WR

Knee

LP

LP

JuJu Brents

CB

Knee

LP

LP

Ryan Miller

WR

Hip/back

LP

DNP

Jaylen Wright

RB

Foot

LP

LP

Chris Johnson

CB

Shoulder

FP

LP

Chop Robinson

EDGE

Concussion

FP

LP

Seydou Traore

TE

Thumb

FP

LP

Chiefs Week 3 Injury Report

Player

Position

Injury

Wednesday (9/23)

Thursday (9/24)

Josh Simmons

OT

Back

DNP

DNP

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

EDGE

Quad

LP

FP

Chamarri Conner

DB

Knee

LP

LP

Chris Jones

DT

Calf

LP

LP

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

Knee

LP

LP

Rashee Rice

WR

Knee

FP

FP

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Knee

FP

FP

Jaden Hicks

S

Biceps

FP

FP

Mansoor Delane

CB

Shoulder

FP

FP

Jack Cochrane

LB

Calf

FP

FP

Jadon Canady

CB

Calf

FP

FP

Jeffrey Bassa

LB

Shoulder

FP

FP

Miami Gardens Weather For September 27th (via NFLWeather.com)

  • Temperature: 83 degrees
  • Wind Speed: 3 mph
  • Precipitation: Partly Cloudy

Biggest Dolphins storylines heading into Week 3

Will Caleb Douglas play on Sunday?

Douglas' practice watch began on Tuesday. He did not practice on Wednesday and wasn't expected to practice on Thursday. Jeff Hafley would not rule him out for Sunday's game, as he is dealing with an ankle issue.

If the rookie WR can't go, it will put more pressure on Chris Bell, who was limited this week as well. The Dolphins may have to dig deep to find players, as Ryan Miller is also on the injury report.

Can the Dolphins stop Kenneth Walker?

Walker leads the NFL in rushing; the Dolphins' defensive front has done well against Ashton Jeanty and Christian McCaffrey. While the Miami defense has played the run well, each of those players has made an impact in the passing game. The Dolphins struggle to cover RBs out of the backfield, and the tight ends as well.

Keeping Walker's yards-per-attempt average low is only part of the problem. He is physically tough and doesn't go down on first contact, but his pass-catching ability is something else.

Can the Dolphins get a sack?

The Dolphins luckily get Chop Robinson back for this game after missing last week. They are the only team in the NFL without a sack after the first two weeks.

Miami has to get pressure on Mahomes if they are going to keep the game close. Mahomes is a dual-threat QB who will take off if not pressured. Pressure on him will only force him out of the pocket, where he can pick up yards as a rusher.

Predictions

NFL Media Experts

  • Grant Gordon - Chiefs
  • Bucky Brooks - Chiefs
  • Colleen Wolfe - Chiefs
  • Brandon Perna - Dolphins
  • Brooke Cersosimo - Chiefs
  • Dan Parr - Chiefs
  • Kevin Patra - Chiefs
  • Lance Zierlein - Chiefs
  • Tom Grossi - Chiefs
  • Nick Shook - Chiefs

CBS Sports

  • Pete Prisco - Chiefs

ESPN Experts

  • Matt Bowen - Chiefs
  • Ben Solak - Chiefs
  • Seth Wickersham - Chiefs
  • Dan Graziano - Chiefs
  • Eric Moody - Chiefs
  • Mike Clay - Chiefs
  • Kalyn Kahler - Chiefs
  • Pamela Maldonado - Chiefs
  • Lindsey Thiry - Chiefs
  • Jeremy Fowler - Chiefs
  • Jason Reid - Chiefs

Bleacher Report Experts

  • Brent Sobleski - Chiefs
  • Moe Moton - Chiefs
  • Gary Davenport - Chiefs
  • Brad Gagnon - Chiefs
  • Ian Hanford - Chiefs
  • Kris Knox - Chiefs
  • Wes O'Donnell - Chiefs

Predictions will be added as experts weigh in throughout the week

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