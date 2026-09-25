Dolphins vs. Chiefs Week 3 tracker: Injury updates, predictions, storylines and more

The Miami Dolphins are 0-2, and this week won't get much easier as they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to South Florida. The Chiefs have started 2-0 this year and are looking to regain the dominance they had in the AFC West after a 6-11 season a year ago.
Miami will face one of the best QBs in the league, Patrick Mahomes. They will face the league's leading rusher, Kenneth Walker, and a top tight end, Travis Kelce. Again, it's not going to be easy.
To ramp up the home opener vibes, we've got you covered with everything from the weather to the injuries, storylines, and predictions. Plus everything in between. Be sure to bookmark it and come back as new information becomes available.
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- How to watch the Dolphins in Week 3
- Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report
- Chiefs Week 3 Injury Report
- Miami Gardens Weather For September 27th (via NFLWeather.com)
- Biggest Dolphins storylines heading into Week 3
- Predictions
How to watch the Dolphins in Week 3
- When: Sunday, September 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- TV: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket by Youtube
- TV team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (Sideline)
- Radio: BIG 105.9 FM, Fox Sports 940AM Local
- Radio team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper (Sideline)
Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report
Player
Position
Injury
Wednesday (9/23)
Thursday (9/24)
Robert Beal
Edge
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Caleb Douglas
WR
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Tucker Addington
LS
Shoulder
LP
LP
Chris Bell
WR
Knee
LP
LP
JuJu Brents
CB
Knee
LP
LP
Ryan Miller
WR
Hip/back
LP
DNP
Jaylen Wright
RB
Foot
LP
LP
Chris Johnson
CB
Shoulder
FP
LP
Chop Robinson
EDGE
Concussion
FP
LP
Seydou Traore
TE
Thumb
FP
LP
Chiefs Week 3 Injury Report
Player
Position
Injury
Wednesday (9/23)
Thursday (9/24)
Josh Simmons
OT
Back
DNP
DNP
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
EDGE
Quad
LP
FP
Chamarri Conner
DB
Knee
LP
LP
Chris Jones
DT
Calf
LP
LP
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Knee
LP
LP
Rashee Rice
WR
Knee
FP
FP
Patrick Mahomes
QB
Knee
FP
FP
Jaden Hicks
S
Biceps
FP
FP
Mansoor Delane
CB
Shoulder
FP
FP
Jack Cochrane
LB
Calf
FP
FP
Jadon Canady
CB
Calf
FP
FP
Jeffrey Bassa
LB
Shoulder
FP
FP
Miami Gardens Weather For September 27th (via NFLWeather.com)
- Temperature: 83 degrees
- Wind Speed: 3 mph
- Precipitation: Partly Cloudy
Biggest Dolphins storylines heading into Week 3
Will Caleb Douglas play on Sunday?
Douglas' practice watch began on Tuesday. He did not practice on Wednesday and wasn't expected to practice on Thursday. Jeff Hafley would not rule him out for Sunday's game, as he is dealing with an ankle issue.
If the rookie WR can't go, it will put more pressure on Chris Bell, who was limited this week as well. The Dolphins may have to dig deep to find players, as Ryan Miller is also on the injury report.
Can the Dolphins stop Kenneth Walker?
Walker leads the NFL in rushing; the Dolphins' defensive front has done well against Ashton Jeanty and Christian McCaffrey. While the Miami defense has played the run well, each of those players has made an impact in the passing game. The Dolphins struggle to cover RBs out of the backfield, and the tight ends as well.
Keeping Walker's yards-per-attempt average low is only part of the problem. He is physically tough and doesn't go down on first contact, but his pass-catching ability is something else.
Can the Dolphins get a sack?
The Dolphins luckily get Chop Robinson back for this game after missing last week. They are the only team in the NFL without a sack after the first two weeks.
Miami has to get pressure on Mahomes if they are going to keep the game close. Mahomes is a dual-threat QB who will take off if not pressured. Pressure on him will only force him out of the pocket, where he can pick up yards as a rusher.
Predictions
NFL Media Experts
- Grant Gordon - Chiefs
- Bucky Brooks - Chiefs
- Colleen Wolfe - Chiefs
- Brandon Perna - Dolphins
- Brooke Cersosimo - Chiefs
- Dan Parr - Chiefs
- Kevin Patra - Chiefs
- Lance Zierlein - Chiefs
- Tom Grossi - Chiefs
- Nick Shook - Chiefs
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco - Chiefs
ESPN Experts
- Matt Bowen - Chiefs
- Ben Solak - Chiefs
- Seth Wickersham - Chiefs
- Dan Graziano - Chiefs
- Eric Moody - Chiefs
- Mike Clay - Chiefs
- Kalyn Kahler - Chiefs
- Pamela Maldonado - Chiefs
- Lindsey Thiry - Chiefs
- Jeremy Fowler - Chiefs
- Jason Reid - Chiefs
Bleacher Report Experts
- Brent Sobleski - Chiefs
- Moe Moton - Chiefs
- Gary Davenport - Chiefs
- Brad Gagnon - Chiefs
- Ian Hanford - Chiefs
- Kris Knox - Chiefs
- Wes O'Donnell - Chiefs
Predictions will be added as experts weigh in throughout the week
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations