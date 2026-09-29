Dolphins must explore every avenue to survive without De'Von Achane

With De'Von Achane now out for the season, the Miami Dolphins have to fill the void. There are not many internal options unless Miami is confident that the duo of Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright can get through the remaining 14 games.

The first option is to take from their own practice squad. Jarquez Hunter was acquired as part of the trade that sent Tutu Atwell to the Rams prior to final roster cuts. Hunter has a higher ceiling than the PS, but he has yet to carry the ball in an NFL game. Carlos Washington is another option who is already on the Dolphins' practice squad.

The Dolphins, however, will probably look outside for help. Either through the free-agent market or by signing players from other practice squads, the Dolphins need to think outside the box. Losing Achane makes their 2026 season look much darker.

Miami Dolphins De'Von Achane replacement options are limited

The Free Agent Options

Looking at the free agent options is like looking into a black hole. There are plenty of running backs without jobs, but the quality of the players isn't exciting, which is why they are not on teams. The best options are not good options.

Joe Mixon - 30 years old, injury history

Austin Ekeler - 31 years old, injury history

Antonio Gibson - 28 years old

Zamir White - 27 years old

Michael Carter - 27 years old

Players like Antonio Gibson or Zamir White could offer some depth behind Gordon and Wright. Gibson missed all but five games in 2025, so there is, of course, an injury concern.

The Dolphins better option may be to turn to the practice squad rosters for help.

The Practice Squad Options

Frank Gore Jr. - Buffalo Bills: Forget the name; the son of legendary running back Frank Gore showed quality flashes in training camp and preseason. He is young and hungry and could get the work he won't get in Buffalo.

Jaydon Blue - Philadelphia Eagles: Blue is an excellent dual-threat option that could give the Dolphins' offense a similar pass/run option that Achane provided. Nowhere near the same level, Blue has shown he can handle the speed of the NFL with his own quick bursts and top-level open-field speed. Blue also has experience having played five games for the Cowboys in 2025



Khalil Herbert - Seattle Seahawks: Another experienced PS player who has a similar explosive, game-changing style to Achane. While far from refined and proven, Herbert has been in the league for 5 years and knows his way around the football field.

Evan Hull - Arizona Cardinals: The Dolphins won't get much out of Hull on the ground, but he has proven to have value in the passing game. While not ideal, it would give Malik Willis an outlet receiver.

The Best Options

Looking over the free-agent market and through the practice squads, Blue and Herbert are the Dolphins' best options if they are looking to keep the same style of running that Achane brings to the team. There are no perfect options to replace an elite running back, but these two at least have the ability to give the offense some punch.