Dolphins' LB Jacob Rodriguez made his case for DROY even stronger in Week 4

The NFL won't crown a Defensive Rookie of the Year or hand out any other end-of-year awards after Week 4, but Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez continues to make a case for himself.

On Sunday in Minneapolis, Rodriguez continued to elevate his play with 18 total tackles. Nine of them were solo stops. It's getting harder in the NFL not to notice him.

It's not just the 46 tackles in a year that stand out; it's that he is impacting the game in a way no one really expected, at least not at this level.

Jacob Rodriguez continues to make the Miami Dolphins look brilliant by drafting him

Jeff Hafley didn't need to see much from his rookie LB to hand him the "green dot" for his helmet. That's the player who gets the calls from the sideline, makes the defensive adjustments, and makes sure the players are where they are supposed to be. He's been nearly flawless in that role despite never wearing it in an NFL game. Four weeks into the season, he is doing exactly what his coach thought he could do.

On the field, Rodriguez is forcing offenses to run away from him. Offensive linemen are trying to get to the next level to move him out of the lanes. Tight ends are working to get in front of him. So far, it hasn't worked the way they want it to.

Rodriguez is becoming the kind of linebacker an opposing team game plans for.

To look at him, you wouldn't think much. He doesn't have that hulking physique that Jordyn Brooks has. He doesn't look like your typical middle linebacker. With every snap he does, however, he looks more and more like fellow Texas Tech Red Raider alum Zach Thomas.

The starts to their career are eerily similar as well.

Player Tackles Solo Turnovers Zach Thomas 42 35 1 fumble rec. Jacob Rodriguez 46 21 1 interception

There are 12 games and another 12 years before we can legitimately compare the rookie to the HOF linebacker, but Rodriguez is showing a similar skill set, making it hard for fans not to compare.

Following Week 3, Rodriguez was nominated for Defensive Rookie of the Week after his 8 tackles and a surprisingly athletic interception of Patrick Mahomes. His 18 tackles in Week 4 could get him nominated again.

The drafting of Rodriguez was a bit surprising, but universally applauded by the fans. Jon-Eric Sullivan didn't need another linebacker with Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson already on the roster. There was, however, uncertainty surrounding Brooks' future.

Sullivan knew that if he was unable to get a deal done with Brooks, he might have to look at trading him, thus creating another hole. Instead, he took the best defensive player on their draft board. A player everyone else had overlooked. Rodriguez is the product of good scouting.

Miami ended up getting the deal done with Brooks, and as a result, Dodson was released. Dodson has not made a huge impact with the Carolina Panthers.

Rodriguez is providing the Dolphins with more than just statistics. His play on the field, his demeanor at the podium, and the leadership he is displaying are giving Dolphins fans hope. Hope that Sullivan and Hafley are building the team the right way.

Will Rodriguez stay in the DROY conversation all season? That's hard to say, but after Week 4, he has made it clear to the rest of the league that he is someone to keep an eye on.