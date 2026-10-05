Jacob Rodriguez stands above all in Dolphins Week 4 winners and losers

Another week, another Miami Dolphins loss. But this one comes with a small asterisk. The Dolphins were in position to win in Week 4 right up until the final minutes of the game. Despite losing 15-10, Miami made progress, but they also continue to create problems for themselves that they are too young to overcome.

The Dolphins didn't win a moral victory on Sunday, Jacob Rodriguez said after the game, but fans can take a little bit of comfort in knowing that despite several missing players, the team is fighting more than they have over the last few years. If nothing else, this team is dialed in to getting better.

On Sunday, like every week, there were players who stood out and players who put Miami in a tough spot too many times.

Miami Dolphins Week 4 positives were not enough to overcome their weaknesses

Jacob Rodriguez - Winner

The Dolphins rookie linebacker continues to hear his name mentioned as a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year nominee. Against the Vikings, it may only get louder. Rodriguez was everywhere against Minnesota, totaling nine solo tackles and 18 total takedowns.

His 18-tackle effort in Week 4 was the most by any player in a single game thus far. For the season, Rodriguez now stands at the top as the league leader in total tackles with 46.

Jason Marshall - Loser

Marshall did not have a good game on Sunday. It started early when he tried to pick up a muffed punt in the end zone instead of falling on it. The Dolphins weren't hurt by the mistake, but it could have been bad.

The second-year CB followed up that poor special teams play with a missed block on another punt that allowed a Vikings gunner to get a free shot on the Dolphins' returner. Later, he missed a crucial assignment that allowed the Vikings to pick up a first down on a long third down.

Ollie Gordon - Winner

Gordon was the hot hand in Week 4 in the Dolphins' backfield. He rushed nine times for 100 yards, his first triple-digit in his career. Gordon didn't do much in the passing game outside of providing extra protection for Malik Willis. He was targeted twice but was unable to pick up any yards on either reception.

The Dolphins' offense dragged without Achane, but Gordon showed he is a physical bruiser when the ball is in his hands.

Austin Jackson - Loser

Dolphins fans knew going into this week that Jackson would be facing a tough game against a quality defense, especially on the edge. We know that he gave up at least one sack, and his run blocking wasn't nearly good enough. It's possible that the tape could prove better, but the eyeball test wasn't passed on Sunday. Jackson has to do better, as he has struggled all season.

Zach Sieler - Winner

The Dolphins entered Week 4 without a single sack. Sieler ended that on the first play of the game when he broke through and dropped Kyler Murray. Sieler wouldn't stop there, adding another later in the game to lead the Dolphins. Miami ended the game with four sacks total.

The veteran DT added three tackles to his totals on Sunday. All three were solo efforts.

Special Teams - Loser

Dolphins fans are not sure what Chris Tabor was supposed to bring to Miami, but so far, it's not impressive. The Dolphins' special teams gave up a 47-yard kickoff return to start the game, gave up another long return later in the game, muffed two punts, and couldn't give the Dolphins good field position.