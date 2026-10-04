Ollie Gordon II's Week 4 performance proves he should be Dolphins' top RB

Ollie Gordon II was demoted to backup running back after taking over the top role last week following the De'Von Achane injury. The Miami Dolphins started Jaylen Wright in Week 4. But Gordon just gave Bobby Slowik every reason to make him the top back moving forward.

Gordon was physically imposing against a very good Vikings defense. Gaining tough inside yards, Gordon continued to push forward, and his effort turned into his first career 100-yard rushing game.

The Dolphins needed one of their two RBs to step up with Achane out. Wright, to be fair, is coming off a foot injury and may not have been 100%. But Gordon made a statement against a tough Vikings defense after failing to get going last week against the Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins have a solid replacement for De'Von Achane in Ollie Gordon II

The Dolphins are finding out that their running back room is actually stronger than many originally thought. With Achane out, it would appear that the Dolphins' rushing attack would take a significant hit. In a way, it did. The Dolphins are not as electric without Achane; they lack that explosive possibility every time he touches the ball.

Gordon doesn't have that breakaway speed. On Sunday, he took off on a 53-yard rush but was caught from behind. He is far from slow, but he is slower than most backs.

The Dolphins' third-team running back also added a much-needed touchdown in the second half, pulling the team within two points at the time.

Gordon ran better over the left side where Patrick Paul and Kadyn Proctor line up. The Dolphins' front line did a good job keeping Gordon moving forward and keeping the blitz-happy Vikings from disrupting every play.

The loss in Week 4 doesn't surprise anyone, and there is a lot of work that needs to be done on the offensive side of the ball. Miami has lost Achane and Caleb Douglas, who missed his second game in a row. It's hard to get consistency moving the ball when you are missing key pieces.

For Gordon, it's a big step in the right direction and gives the Dolphins something to build around for the rest of this season. It's also a good sign for the Dolphins' future as well.

As a team, the Dolphins rushed for 121 yards, with 11 of them coming on the legs of Malik Willis. Wright, unfortunately, managed an ugly 1.4 yards per carry, going for five carries and just seven yards. Carlos Washington didn't carry the ball after being signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday.