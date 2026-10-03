Dolphins surprise with Carlos Washington Jr. over Jarquez Hunter for roster spot

The Miami Dolphins have made their first post-De'Von Achane move, moving Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of their Week 4 game against the Vikings.

Miami lost Achane for the year four plays into last week's Kansas City Chiefs loss. Jaylen Wright was out, leaving Ollie Gordon II as the only healthy running back on the roster. This week, the Dolphins will now have Wright, Gordon, and Washington. The move is significant, however. Washington isn't just a typical PS elevation; he is on the 53-man roster. That allows the Dolphins to add two other players from the practice squad in Week 4.

Dolphins are signing RB Carlos Washington Jr, per source. Had been on practice squad — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 3, 2026

Fans may be asking whether Washington was the right choice over fellow practice squad member Jarquez Hunter. The next question is: does it matter?

Miami Dolphins choose Carlos Washington over Jarquez Hunter to fill running back hole

We aren't in the locker room or on the practice field watching the players develop. We are not watching the practice tape to see who is doing the little things right, but many believed Hunter was the favorite to land on the active roster should the need for another running back arise.

Hunter's addition was part of the TuTu Atwell trade. The Rams wanted him badly in last April's draft, but not so much that they wouldn't include him in the trade. This is an indication that perhaps Hunter isn't quite ready yet. Given the fact that Miami chose Washington over him to play in Week 4, it seems as though that is the likely case.

The decision to bring Washington up over Hunter does not come down to experience, or at least not a lot of it. Hunter played five games last year for the Rams. His 22 snaps were all on special teams.

On the other hand, Washington has two years under his belt. He played two seasons with the Falcons but was active for only two games total. Over those two years, Washington has been on the field for 21 plays, all on special teams.

Last May, the Falcons released him, and the Dolphins signed him. He was released during the final cuts and brought back to the practice squad. On Sunday against the Vikings, Washington could see his first touches in a regular-season game.

Washington has to take advantage of every opportunity he gets if any come his way. The Dolphins need to find a suitable backup to add depth to the unit behind Wright and Gordon. It's an opportunity to prove his value. If he doesn't succeed, the Dolphins will now have to release him before being able to add him back to the practice squad.