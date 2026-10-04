5 instant reactions from the Dolphins mistake-filled loss to the Vikings

The highly anticipated matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings was about as ugly as it possibly could have been. 20 penalties, just 25 total points, and another loss for the Dolphins, 15-10. Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made life very difficult for Malik Willis and the rest of the offense, but there were plays to be made that they just couldn't get out of their own way long enough to complete.

Despite falling to 0-4, Miami made strides in a few areas once again. It should also be noted that the combined record of their opponents is now 15-1, so it hasn't exactly been a cakewalk for the rebuilding squad.

Still, it's hard not to be frustrated by the consistent mistakes that seem to creep up at the worst possible moments. If just a few of the penalties and general mistakes hadn't happened, this game might have gone in Miami's favor. Here are the five instant reactions to yet another Dolphins' loss.

Miami Dolphins stack up mistakes in their loss to Brian Flores and the Vikings

Costly penalties may have been the difference between a win and a loss

Not only did the Dolphins commit nine penalties on the day, but they were incredibly costly. Left tackle Patrick Paul had three holding penalties, one of which erased an 11-yard run from Willis that would have kept a late first-half drive going.

The most damaging penalty by far, however, was Chris Bell's illegal touching penalty that erased a long touchdown on an incredible effort from Willis. It was another example of the youth and inexperience on this roster hurting them, even if playing the young players now will help them be better in the future.

Dolphins pass rush finally comes to life with 4 sacks

Miami came into Week 4 against the Vikings with zero (yes, zilch) sacks on the season. It took just one play for that to change, as Zach Sieler immediately got to Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray on the first snap of the game. Sieler would add another sack later in the game, and starting edge rushers Chop Robinson and Josh Uche would each get to Murray as well, finishing the day with four sacks for the defense.

While it wasn't enough to get the win, finding a way to replicate the pressure they were able to get in this game is paramount to helping their lackluster secondary survive the rest of the year. Here's hoping today wasn't a fluke.

Ollie Gordon II stakes his claim to be the No. 1 back this season

Miami didn't have the ball very much in this game, thanks to a methodical Vikings offense and costly mistakes from their own offense, but Ollie Gordon II made sure to make his opportunities count. He put up 100 rushing yards on just nine carries, including a 53-yard run that set up the Dolphins' first points. He also scored their only touchdown on the day with a 12-yard scamper at the end of the third quarter.

With De'Von Achane set to miss the entire season with a torn ACL, somebody needs to take control of the backfield. Gordon just staked his claim to be that guy.

Defense played well, but still can't defend tight ends

Tell me if you think this is a pretty good day for Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson: 13 targets, 13 receptions, 119 yards. Miami came into the game struggling mightily against opposing tight ends, and things got even worse in this game. Hockenson could seemingly do no wrong, and Murray fed him the ball to keep his offense moving and make sure Miami never had a chance to come back late in the game.

Thanks in large part to several key third-down conversions to Hockenson, the Dolphins only had the ball once in the fourth quarter. That can't continue to happen if the defense wants to have success.

Special teams gaffes continue to make things harder for the offense and defense

Special teams are often overlooked in the NFL, but even fans can't help but notice how rough it has been for Miami in that department this season. They routinely give up big returns that put their defense in a bad spot, and that was no different today. Their own returners made multiple boneheaded mistakes, including a muffed punt to start the game by Malik Washington that nearly ended in a turnover.

Jaylen Wright averaged under 20 yards per kick return on five attempts, including nearly muffing one of them. Washington got destroyed on another punt return later in the game, thanks to Jason Marshall Jr. not getting in the way of a Vikings gunner. Stuff like this may not be as detrimental as the mistakes on offense or defense, but they can be game-changing plays that this team isn't good enough to overcome. ST coordinator Chris Tabor has a lot of work to do.