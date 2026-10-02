Jacob Rodriguez endures as the Dolphins' brightest beacon of hope

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has not shied away from the spotlight, and his ties to the franchise run deep even before he was drafted in the second round this year. Rodriguez was mentored throughout his collegiate career at Texas Tech by Dolphins legend Zach Thomas, so it was quite serendipitous that he wound up in Miami.

Not to suggest that Rodriguez is anywhere near Thomas' level as of today. Through three NFL games, however, the rookie is playing about as well as GM Jon-Eric Sullivan could've hoped from his 43rd overall pick.

Rodriguez's elite athleticism and college production are translating right away to the NFL gridiron, and he kept his momentum going in Week 3 against the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins effectively got 3 first-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to Rodriguez's brilliance

It would've been easy for any typical rookie to be derailed or deterred by the daunting challenge of squaring off with the Chiefs.

Kansas City's offensive line is anchored by the NFL's best center, Creed Humphrey. They have the reigning Super Bowl MVP at running back, Kenneth Walker III. Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowl MVPs in his own right.

Jacob Rodriguez set the tone for Miami's young band of misfits once again this past Sunday.

In addition to piling up six total tackles to add to his 28 total tackles for the year, Rodriguez gave up only two catches for seven yards on three targets in pass coverage. He laid out for his first career NFL takeaway on an epic interception, too:

JRod on the move 😤 pic.twitter.com/QQpZ5dR0Ti — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 28, 2026

That play is quite the resume builder. But then again, this isn't surprising if you know anything about Rodriguez's backstory.

Why J-Rod is the perfect young cornerstone to build the Dolphins' defense around

Jacob Rodriguez was a former quarterback, so he has a knack for being in the right spot at the right time. He can diagnose route concepts and has the type of gym-rat mentality that QBs have that makes his film study exceptionally advanced for a first-year pro.

Forcing turnovers isn't a fluke when you do it as often as Rodriguez did at Texas Tech. He forced seven fumbles in 2025 and had five interceptions over his last two seasons in Lubbock.

Since he hit the NFL, it looks like business as usual. Rodriguez is already making history as of his third career game! Any time you're sharing company with Lavonte David, that's a good place to be.

Miami Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez is the first NFL rookie to record at least five tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception in a single

game since Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David at Denver on Dec. 2, 2012. pic.twitter.com/sQng5XPh7j — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 27, 2026

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley wouldn't have signed off on releasing incumbent starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson at the end of training camp if Rodriguez wasn't ready. Dodson is no slouch of a player, but Rodriguez was evidently too good to keep out of the starting lineup.

Rodriguez's draft status had something to do with his starting spot alongside first-team All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, but he still had to go out and earn the job. He was too good to deny. All he's done is back that up on the field thus far.

As Miami continues to build this new culture under Hafley, Rodriguez is living proof of what it looks like to hit the ground running. That's so critical for the Fins' ongoing rebuild.

Any way you slice it, the Dolphins will be counting on a lot of young, highly drafted players next year and probably in 2028 as well to turn things around. What better leader and "quarterback of the defense" to have on the head coach's side of the ball than Jacob Rodriguez?