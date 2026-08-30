Dolphins create massive defensive hole with shocking release of Tyrel Dodson

The Miami Dolphins dropped the first bombshell cut as they prepare to trim the roster to 53, and it makes absolutely no sense.

A day after trading Quinn Ewers for a 2028 sixth-round pick, the Dolphins decided that trading a quality linebacker wasn't going to happen, so they released him instead. According to reports, Miami will be releasing Tyrel Dodson. The LB was one of the Dolphins' better defensive players.

The Dolphins are releasing veteran LB Tyrel Dodson, per source.



Miami extended Jordyn Brooks this summer and is excited about second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez’s development. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2026

Miami Dolphins release of Tyrel Dodson is a complete head-scratcher

Jordyn Brooks was signed this offseason to a well-deserved extension, but Dodson quietly had a great season for the Dolphins as he thrived in the shadow of the Dolphins' top linebacker. Dodson was second on the team in tackles with 129 combined. Now, he is looking for a job.

The Dolphins' decision to release the LB is mind-numbing. As fans, we can only hypothesize why Jon-Eric Sullivan made the move. Dodson looked good during the preseason as well.

Wanted an extension they were not going to give

Asked for his release instead of being a backup

Gave him his release so he could pick his next team

Made a handshake deal to cut him and bring him back on Monday

At this point, no one knows, but Dodson is going to draw a lot of attention from around the league, and it is deserved.

What makes this surprising is that he has always been a quiet leader on defense. He doesn't complain, does what is asked, and gives 100% on every play. He and Brooks formed a formidable tandem on the inside, and they had a great understanding of how each played their role in the scheme.

The move follows news that Miami released QB Cam Miller, leaving Malik Willis as the only QB on the roster. Sullivan isn't messing around, but there has to be more to the Dodson story that we are not hearing.

Miami drafted Rodriguez in the second round of last April's draft. He has looked good and was listed as a co-number one with Dodson alongside Brooks. Miami's linebacker room was shaping up to be one of the best in the league, on paper.

Earlier in training camp, Hafley referenced a scenario where all three could be on the field together; now that was just tossed out the window.

The biggest surprise has to be the fact that they will now get nothing in return for one of the few quality players they had on the team. Miami's entire roster is negatively balanced with inexperience. Hafley has consistently said that this team is not trying to lose games, but will do everything they can to win. Releasing a quality LB outright isn't convincing anyone.

The move will save the Dolphins more than $2 million in cap space as the veteran's salary wasn't guaranteed.