Ranking the Dolphins' 2026 draft class after their first preseason in Miami

The Miami Dolphins brought 13 rookie draft picks and 11 more UDFA's into training camp, and they have all completed their first NFL training camp.

There were plenty of ups and downs, and as camp went along, some of the undrafted additions dropped off the roster. Now it's time for final cuts.

Chances are, all of the Dolphins' draft class will make the final 53-man roster, but there are a couple who could be sitting on the edge, keeping their fingers crossed. Here is how we would rank all 13 draft picks now that camp has ended.

Miami Dolphins top three draft picks have not been a dissappointment

Number 13: Chris Bell (3rd round)

We admit this is a cop-out, but it's also fair. Bell has been injured for the entire camp and was only cleared to practice less than two weeks ago. He made his debut on Friday night and looked good, but rusty. That's to be expected, but it wouldn't be fair to judge him on one appearance against the others who have been practicing all camp. Bell is expected to make a huge impact on the offense this year.

Number 12: Trey Moore (4th round)

Another cop-out. Putting Moore here is not very nice, but we are going to use his injury as an excuse. Moore will miss the season opener and could open his rookie season on injured reserve. Before getting hurt, he was looking pretty solid and promising.

Number 11: Seydou Traore (5th round)

Ok. Let's get to the meat of this. The Dolphins like the potential and upside that Traore possesses, but he has been inconsistent throughout camp and never really shone. There is a lot of potential to work with, but if there is a player from this class who may not make the final 53, Traore might be him.

Number 10: Max Llewellyn (7th round)

The young edge rusher continued to improve through camp, but he was missing the punch that you would expect from a 7th-round rookie. Llewellyn is a special teams player at best coming out of camp. He has a lot of potential, and I think he will develop into a solid rotational or situational edge defender. There is a good chance of him making the roster, but he could also be a practice squad stash as well.

Number 9: Michael Taaffe (5th round)

I expected to see more from Taaffe than I did, but to be fair, I didn't get to watch the practices and was instead relegated to the preseason games. Taaffe showed promise, but didn't look like a player ready to take over a starting job. I wouldn't call him a lock for the 53, but I would be surprised if any player listed after this one was released.

Number 8: Kevin Coleman, Jr. (5th round)

I don't see an avenue where Coleman doesn't make the team. He has looked good when given the opportunity, but these are all number games now. If Miami releases Coleman, he would be brought back to the practice squad if he passed waivers, but it's a risk to let him go. Honestly, there were too many good things that can't be overlooked. He should be on the roster because he has the tools to get game-day reps.

Number 7: D.J. Campbell (6th round)

Campbell has been a bit surprising and often overlooked. He has taken snaps primarily with the third team, but he has stood out for his consistency, drive, and physical play. There is a lot to like from the little we have seen in three preseason games, but given the Dolphins' horrible depth on the line, he may be the bright spot.

Number 6: Kyle Louis (4th round)

Louis is hard to judge; he isn't an edge-setting defender, can play inside and outside linebacker, has practiced as a safety, and might be better as a nickel corner. A jack-of-all-trades type but a master of none, not yet at least. Louis isn't going anywhere. The Dolphins need to find where best to use him, but his versatility can't be overlooked.

Number 5: Will Kacmarek (3rd round)

If you like to watch physical football, then you have to love what Kacmarek has brought to the Dolphins' offense. He has already shown enough to warrant a comparison to Durham Smythe, but with more toughness and grit. Kacmarek has put punishing blocks on tape and could start the year as the number two TE. The best part, he can actually run routes and catch, something Miami hasn't tried to tap into yet.

Number 4: Jacob Rodriguez (2nd round)

Rodriguez quickly became a fan favorite, but if we are being honest with ourselves, there has to be a little disappointment in the consistency of his play. That's more or less a result of watching stats instead of watching him on the field. There wasn't much preseason tape to go off, but the rookie linebacker has all the makings of a star at this level.

Number 3: Chris Johnson (1st round)

Johnson has looked good throughout practices and in the limited time on the field in preseason. He has the boundary corner job locked down on one side and has proven beyond a doubt that he is capable of playing at this next level.

Number 2: Kayden Proctor (1st round)

Proctor has the distinction of playing with the first team and the backups throughout preseason. He has been one of the very few bright spots on the offensive line when the first-team players are not on the field. He has some growth in front of him, but being paired with Patrick Paul on the left side has done wonders for him. Proctor has all the tools to be great in his rookie season.

Number 1: Caleb Douglas (3rd round)

No matter how you view the rookies throughout training camp, Douglas has made his name known every single day. The biggest reach of the Dolphins' draft class, if not the entire NFL, according to some draft experts, was put on notice as soon as camp started. Dougas has been the best WR in the room all offseason, and come Week 1, he will start.