These Dolphins players will be fighting for their jobs once training camp begins

Training camps are not the actual start of the football season, but they're a close second. For the Miami Dolphins, this year is about building a team-first mentality, developing young players, and finding the route to a common goal.

2026 will likely be a rough year, but camp will be a lot more fun than usual. The 53-man roster will not be easy to predict. There could be many surprises when it's all said and done. For most positions, there isn't a lot that will change, but some jobs could be on the line.

When the veterans join the first-year players a week after the rookies report, the real work will begin, and that opens competitions that began way back during OTAs.

4 Miami Dolphins players who could lose their starting jobs in training camp

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson

Dodson is in a unique position. He has quietly had good seasons with the Dolphins, but has been overshadowed by the play of Jordyn Brooks. The two have been good together, but Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis could push for his job. The Dolphins want to get the young guys on the field, and the investment isn't just for the future. Dodson needs to stand out at camp, or his job will be given to someone with more upside.

Guard Jonah Savaiinaea

The second-year pro needs to have a good season, but that starts with a better camp. Savaiinaea will start the 2026 season without Chris Grier holding control over his status. The Dolphins drafted Kadyn Proctor, who will start at left guard, but that doesn't mean Savaiinaea will be handed the RG starting job. Miami signed Jamaree Salyer, and he is a physical guard. If he stays healthy, this could be one of the best competitions in camp.

Right tackle Austin Jackson

Jackson shouldn't be worried about his starting job this year. In 2027, his roster spot will be the concern. First, he has to actually stay on the field. Jackson can't afford to miss time in camp. Charlie Heck isn't on the same level, but he is a capable starter. The Dolphins want to build continuity on the line. If Jackson can't stay on the field, Heck could receive the extra reps, and that could lead to taking over for Jackson.

Wide receiver Malik Washington

Washington should have his job locked up, but that isn't the case. He didn't excel on the boundary last year, and he will need to compete against newcomers Jalen Tolbert and TuTu Atwell. Pushing him from behind, however, is Theo Wease. Wease showed promise late in the season last year. He made a solid impression during OTAs and mini-camps, and if he can get first-team reps, he could push Washington.