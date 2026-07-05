5 Dolphins players fans will fall in love with during training camp

The Miami Dolphins will open training camp in less than three weeks. The late July return will bring fans back into the football fold after more than a month away. Football season, albeit just practices, is almost back.

No, the Dolphins are not expected to challenge for the division any more than they are for a Wild Card spot. Things can happen for sure, but overall, this is a developmental and evaluation year.

Fans have a good idea of what the roster looks like, who is on it, and what players play what positions. Naturally, some new faces shine far brighter than others, but when training camp begins, don't be surprised if these names become a daily talking point.

5 Miami Dolphins players that could have a tremendous impact during training camp

Mason Reiger - Edge

The Dolphins need one of their edge rushing linebackers to step up. There are 10 currently on the roster at this position. Obviously, not all of them have a shot at the final 53. With guys like Chop Robinson, Trey Moore, David Ojabo, and Max Llewellyn near locks to make the team, there may only be one or two, at the most, spots available. Mason Reiger has the physical toughness to creep up the depth chart in camp.

Reiger is quick off the snap with power moves in his pass rush arsenal, but he is still a bit raw. There is a lot to like about his potential, and it's hard to see a Dolphins roster without him at least on the practice squad. Fans may not know his name well yet, but if he takes advantage of the reps he gets in camp, he won't be under the radar for long.

D.J. Campbell - OG

DJ Campbell may be one of the more surprising names that ascend from camp practices. A physically gifted offensive lineman, Campbell is a good bet to make the final roster because he will get plenty of reps at potentially tackle and guard.

The biggest question along the line is whether Austin Jackson can stay healthy. The Dolphins would love to keep Kadyn Proctor at left guard this year, but that depends on Jackson's availability. There is a good chance the Dolphins won't push Jackson too hard. If that happens, Campbell could get the bulk of the outside work.

Major Burns - Safety

Major Burns joins a Dolphins unit that has questions, but also has talent waiting to be developed. Burns was named to the All-UFL team and led the entire league in interceptions. That doesn't mean he is a lock to make the roster.

He will, however, get opportunities. While a roster spot is far from assured, he is a realistic option for the practice squad. If he can make plays in camp against the offense, he will get a shot at the 53-man roster. Burns isn't ready for a starting job, but fans shouldn't be surprised to hear his name mentioned often during training camp.

Jim Bonifas - Center

Jim Bonifas will get his shot to unseat Andrew Meyer as the primary back to Aaron Brewer. This could be one of the loudest competitions in camp that no one talks about. Bonfias plays like a bully. He has the right attitude that fits with the new Dolphins' vision for the team.

That isn't to say Meyer doesn't, but right now, all things are going to be equal. By the end of camp, it might shock some to see Bonifas jumping over Meyer on the depth chart. He is a dark horse for the final 53.

Gottlieb Ayedze - Tackle

Another UFL honoree, Gottlieb Ayedze, has a road grader mentality that is perfect for Miami's more physical approach to the offensive line. It is going to be an uphill battle, but don't be surprised to hear he has shifted to guard.

Guard may be the best route for Ayedze. If he can prove he has the versatility to play inside or out, he will have a better chance of making the roster. His main competition will be Charlie Heck, among a few others who are not on the fringe of the roster. The best he can hope for is a practice squad invitation, but given the opportunity, he could climb out of the shadows and put pressure on others to perform better.