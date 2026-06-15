One of the Dolphins' longest-tenured players is gone after roster shakeup

Earlier this month, the Miami Dolphins worked out safety Major Burns of the UFL's Houston Gamblers. While no deal was offered at that time, one has been offered now, as the Dolphins announced Burns' signing via social media.

In a corresponding move, Miami also somewhat surprisingly released longtime offensive lineman Kion Smith, as well as waiving tackle Carter Warren. Following some restructuring by new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, Miami's OL has improved, at least on paper, so Smith's spot on the roster was far from guaranteed. But his release at this stage of the offseason does come as a bit of a shock.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins' staff may already like what they have to some degree. At the very least, they'd prefer to play the youngsters over the veteran. At the same time, Miami knows it needs help in the secondary, so taking a chance on a guy like Burns makes all the sense in the world.

Miami Dolphins sign UFL standout Major Burns, release Kion Smith and Carter Warren in corresponding moves

In addition to battling Storm Duck for the greatest name on the team, Burns will receive a legitimate shot at earning a roster spot with the Dolphins. Following a breakout season with the Gamblers that saw him become one of the best defenders in the UFL, Burns is getting another shot at the big time. And in Miami, he'll have a great shot at building that momentum into a 53-man roster spot come Week 1.

Burns was a standout at LSU, but injuries derailed his collegiate career, and ultimately, led him to go undrafted in 2025. He signed with the Chicago Bears soon after as an undrafted free agent, but another injury (knee) forced him to go on injured reserve, and he was eventually let go with an injury settlement.

This past season in Houston, though, was outstanding for Burns. In nine games with the Gamblers, he totaled four interceptions, tying for the UFL lead. Although the UFL obviously doesn't hold the talent that the NFL has, it's important to point out that four interceptions in nine games is impressive at any level.

Having earned first-team All-UFL honors for his efforts, Burns has absolutely earned this shot with the Dolphins. And given the room that he's joining, Burns can certainly make this team if he shows flashes of what he did in the UFL.



A pair of fifth-round selections -- Dante Trader Jr. and Michael Taaffe -- seem like the only legitimate locks to make the Dolphins' 53 as it stands. Lonnie Johnson Jr., whom the Dolphins signed in free agency, has the most game experience, but he's been a journeyman throughout his career and is on a minimal deal. If Burns shows to be a bright spot in any form, he could easily jump the depth chart in no time.

Kion Smith released to sign Major Burns

Desperately needing safety help, it came as no surprise that Burns signed after previously working out for the Dolphins. What was surprising, though, was them releasing Smith in order to bring him in.

An original UDFA himself out of Fayetteville State, Smith latched onto the Dolphins in 2021 and has been an active member of the team ever since. Although "active" is probably not the right word, seeing as Smith spent a good amount of his time in Miami on the injury report.

In 2023, Smith started to see game action, appearing in nine games for the Dolphins. With expectations expected to be higher the following year, Smith never got a chance, as he tore his ACL that preseason and missed the entire year. Smith did bounce back in 2025, though, with the most meaningful playing time of his career to date, including two starts.

Still, it became clear that Smith was considered more of a valuable depth piece rather than a full-time starter. And although the Dolphins admired his versatility to play guard and tackle, Miami's new regime has made it clear they're not afraid to make changes.

Thus, with the addition of Kadyn Proctor and the return of Austin Jackson, Smith's shot at a roster spot was already in trouble. Needing the help at safety, the Dolphins went ahead and made the call to release Smith as a result, with Warren to follow. Saying goodbye to two linemen in the process, one has to wonder if the Dolphins have their eyes set on someone in free agency.