Dolphins OTAs proved one forgotten veteran player still belongs

There are not a lot of names that can connect to the Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel eras in South Beach, but one Miami Dolphins player has defied the odds and played for both; he is hoping to make it a third.

Kion Smith is once again trying to make the Dolphins roster. The offensive lineman first joined the Dolphins in 2021 and spent his first year in the league on the practice squad. In 2022, he was waived, re-signed, and activated to the Dolphins' roster.

His time in Miami produced two seasons of no on-field work, 2021 and 2022, but in 2023, he appeared in 9 games. 2024 was spent on IR, but he returned for 14 games in 2025, starting two games. Now, he is hoping not only to remain with the Dolphins but also to make an impact.

Kion Smith may give the Miami Dolphins the depth they desperately need on the offensive line

Smith has quietly grown from year to year, but this time around, he is hoping to make the Dolphins' final 53, and he may have the best opportunity of his career to play more real snaps.

The versatile lineman can play both guard and tackle, something this new regime covets. During OTAs, Smith took first-team reps with Austin Jackson still rehabbing an injury. Smith might be Miami's best option should Jackson not be ready or if he gets injured again.

Smith is important to the Dolphins this year. If he can turn it up in training camp, the Dolphins can leave rookie Kadyn Proctor at left guard. That gives the coaching staff options. Smith has to be ready because Jackson rarely makes it through the season.

Camp will be important for his progress and will give the coaches a better idea of what they have with him once pads are on.

Jeff Hafley recently spoke about Smith.

"I think there's progress, and we moved him around. I think he shows his versatility. I think he's done a good job with the scheme. We haven't had many team reps to really – there's no pads on."

For a player who has primarily spent his career on the practice squad, every little bit of praise means something.

Miami isn't deep at guard, and they are even less deep at tackle. Charlie Heck is entering his seventh season. Signed as a free agent this offseason, Heck has started 29 games over six seasons, including six last year with the Buccaneers.

Heck is the primary challenge for Smith, but behind the two of them, it becomes much thinner in terms of experience.

The Dolphins need Smith to take a step forward, and this might be his best chance to get on the field. Last season was his best by far, but he still only took 18% of the offensive snaps. That could change this year if things continue to click for him under this new coaching staff.