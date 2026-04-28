Dolphins’ draft lottery tickets could force these veterans out of Miami

The next phase in the Miami Dolphins' rebuild has come to an end in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft, and this team came home with a plethora of picks thanks to, for lack of a better term, blowing up the roster.

Many veterans out, many rookies in. That's been part of the plan, and the injection of youth in Miami is just getting started. The Dolphins had themselves quite the draft, addressing several positions of need.

Once you get past the more recognizable names drafted earlier on, the Dolphins took several shots on what many might dub "lottery tickets." Some of the Day 3 picks that may not be as recognizable, now, begin their journey by trying to climb the ladder that is the Dolphins' depth chart.

By that process, though, a few veterans will be pressed hard against the wall and are even more unlikely to stick around on this roster.

3 Miami Dolphins veterans will have a harder time sticking around after the 2026 NFL Draft

Kevin Coleman Jr. could push Tahj Washington out of a roster spot

Two years after spending a seventh-round pick on Tahj Washington, the Dolphins could have replaced him by drafting Missouri's Kevin Coleman Jr. in the fifth. Last season, in his first action as a pro, Washington only played 45 snaps and caught three passes.

In this draft, the Dolphins went receiver-heavy, coming home having spent three picks on wideouts. Miami also signed a few free agents at the position, as well, which further tells me that Washington is nowhere near safe.

The new staff has no investment in Washington, but they invested in Coleman. As a reserve slot wideout, Coleman looks like he'll take Washington's job.

DJ Campbell may make sure Kion Smith doesn't start another game in Miami

Another area the Dolphins are adding tons of competition, across their offensive line, is a spot where we could see a 2025 reserve pushed off the roster.

Last year, Kion Smith was forced into action and started two games. But, the Dolphins used a sixth-round pick on DJ Campbell out of Texas. Coming in as a three-year starter, Campbell brings a ton of experience to the table and, at the very least, looks like he could be a strong backup candidate.

Follow the draft capital, and it's not hard to see Smith losing out on a job thanks to Campbell.

Max Llewellyn might take Cameron Goode's special teams role

He might have been just a seventh-round pick, but again, remember this is Jeff Hafley's first draft as a head coach. Taking a pass rusher in the seventh round, as a defensive-minded head coach, means a little more than if it were, say, Matt LaFleur.

Max Llewellyn, out of Iowa, could come in and take over the role currently held by Cameron Goode. Also a seventh-round pick, but back in 2022, Goode played 73 percent of snaps on special teams in 2025 while only being on the field for 10 percent of defensive snaps.

This is definitely a role that Llewellyn could snatch as a rookie, being a special teams savant, but he also provides upside as a rotational pass rusher. Over his last two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Llewellyn tallied 12.0 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.