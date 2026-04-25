Jon-Eric Sullivan's first Dolphins draft reveals crystal-clear pick blueprint

Jon-Eric Sullivan came to South Beach and created a clean slate for himself. The Miami Dolphins general manager released and traded multiple established stars, leaving the roster full of needs.

Like Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley, Sullivan spent his previous stop with the Green Bay Packers, a franchise known for its strict draft strategy. In their first draft on their own, the new Dolphins duo gave fans a peek into their own strategy.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's Miami Dolphins draft priorities are crystal clear as first class is finalized

Physical traits over everything

The Packers typically follow the blueprint of prioritizing players with outstanding physical traits. They don't often take risks on undersized prospects. If his first class with the Dolphins is any indication, Sullivan plans to carry the same principles to Miami.

First-round offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor may be the clearest example. His tape at Alabama shows plenty of areas to work on, but his physical profile is unlike any other in this class. Sullivan was willing to take a chance on his upside at No. 12. Third-round receiver Chris Bell out of Louisville is another physical freak with high potential. Clearly, this Dolphins regime is ready to gamble on physically imposing prospects.

Who cares what everyone else thinks?

The Dolphins had their own rankings in this draft, and they didn't seem to care how the rest of the league valued prospects. They took a few players much earlier than expected. Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek ranked 214th on the consensus big board, and Miami took him at No. 87 overall. Similarly, Texas Tech receiver Caleb Douglas ranked 218th on the consensus board, and the Dolphins took him at 75. In fact, each of the Dolphins' first five selections was taken earlier than their consensus ranking.

Trenches early, fill out the roster later

Again, this is a small sample size to go off of, but it seems like Sullivan may prioritize the offensive and defensive lines with his first picks. The Dolphins had needs all over the roster going into this draft and chose to take an offensive tackle first. Picking Proctor early allows Miami to establish its offensive line as a true strength.

Later in the draft, Sullivan filled out the roster with players at multiple positions. He found receiver depth, linebackers, and some special teams players on days two and three. In the future, expect the Dolphins to prioritize the trenches with their top picks.