Dolphins finally address glaring offensive need with high-upside project

For the fifth time this weekend, the Miami Dolphins have taken a player from a Texas school. This time, they got a guy who has a lot of experience starting and could provide an immediate impact on the Dolphins' offensive line.

DJ Campbell was a three-year starter for the Longhorns. He has played against players who have landed coveted roster spots across the league.

Like all of Jon-Eric Sullivan's draft picks, Campbell is strong, physical at the point of contact, intelligent, and capable of being developed.

Miami Dolphins just sent a strong message to Jonah Savaiinaea with DJ Campbell draft pick

Adding Campbell doesn't feel like a typical late-draft gamble. The guard has the potential to push last year's second-round pick, Jonah Savaiinaea, to the bench. Campbell needs to fine-tune parts of his game, but there is a lot to like about the prospect.

While not having a lot of range immediately off the snap, Campbell can get into his blocks and move upfield to take on second-level defenders. Something he does with natural ease.

Campbell plays bigger than he looks. His strength comes from his technique more than brute force. His health stands out as a positive as well. Campbell hasn't missed a lot of playing time at the college level. Miami needs players they can rely on.

Like the other players drafted by the Dolphins this year, Campbell has a high football IQ. He can recognize incoming moves and stunts, allowing him to adjust well on the fly.

His starting timeframe will be based on how quickly he can develop, more importantly, how quickly he can fix the areas he needs to improve in. The guard will lunge forward, too often taking his eyes off the defender. He needs to sink better into his stance and have confidence in his ability to hold his ground.

If he can put more muscle on his body he will be able to move faster in tight spaces.

The Dolphins are close to wrapping up their first draft under Jon-Eric Sullivan. There is a lot to like, a lot to dislike, and a couple of rather confusing selections that make little sense from the outside.