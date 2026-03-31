Dolphins GM sends clear message to Jonah Savaiinaea that he can't afford to ignore

When the Miami Dolphins moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select guard Jonah Savaiinaea 37th overall, he was expected to immediately make an impact for an offensive line in desperate need of more talent. As fans of the team are painfully aware of, however, that plan didn't come to fruition.

Whether you look at advanced stats like Pro Football Focus offers, or you default to the old-fashioned eye test, there is no denying that the young lineman out of Arizona struggled mightily in his rookie season. With a new front office and coaching staff in place, it looks like Savaiinaea may have to prove himself worthy of another starting opportunity in 2026.

While at the annual league meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan touched on a number of topics with reporters, but one piece of information stood out in regards to his plan for the offensive line.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Sullivan made it clear that, outside of left tackle Patrick Paul and center Aaron Brewer, nobody's spot is guaranteed heading into next season.

Jonah Savaiinaea, among other, could be facing stiff competition to remain a starter for the Miami Dolphins

Sullivan also mentioned Savaiinaea specifically, with a direct but fair explanation of why he will need to earn his spot in 2026. "(Jonah) Savaiinaea will be first one to tell you he has got to be more consistent,” Sullivan said. That lack of consistency is what really tanked his rookie campaign, as the only thing he did with any regularity was allow pressure on the quarterback.

Savaiinaea is too young and physically talented to write off after just one season, no matter how poor he may have performed. Last season was a nightmare in many ways for the Dolphins, and it's hard to quantify how much of his struggles were amplified by the turmoil surrounding the organization.

It's also fair for Sullivan to make it clear that he won't be handed the left guard spot again now that the GM who drafted him is long gone. With new QB Malik Willis being brought in to hopefully become their next franchise guy, they can't afford to trot Savaiinaea out there if they don't believe he is the best option to protect him.

Whether it's a battle with a rookie from this year's draft or a veteran not yet signed to the team, hopefully, the young OL will respond positively to this adversity. Head coach Jeff Hafley will need him to show why former GM Chris Grier believed in him enough to give up multiple picks in order to draft him. If he can't, he could join a host of other failed OL picks that played a part in why Grier is no longer in Miami.