Way-too-early Dolphins 53-man roster predictions after massive NFL Draft haul

More than half of the Miami Dolphins' previous 53-man roster hit free agency this offseason, and after a myriad of other veterans were released or traded, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has brought in 13 rookies from a huge 2026 NFL Draft class.

Quite the overhaul to say the least. With so many inexperienced players and incumbents, the new regime isn't at all tied to, it's tricky to project what the final Dolphins 53-man roster will look like.

Other late-wave free agents could change the outlook, as could even more trades of cap-casualty cuts. Sullivan could keep ripping this roster down to the studs to get his prized first-year draft picks on the field. So with all that in mind, here are some way-too-early predictions for Miami's 53-man roster.

Post-NFL Draft Dolphins 53-man roster projections lean into youth movement at veterans' expense

Quarterbacks (2)

Malik Willis

Quinn Ewers

Cam Miller is in line to be the current QB3. However, it's more likely he'll be sent to the practice squad. If Miami adds anyone to the duo of Malik Willis and Quinn Ewers on the 53-man roster, wouldn't the most logical move be to snag a low-cost veteran as a de facto coach? Sure feels that way.

Running Backs (3)

De'Von Achane

Jaylen Wright

Ollie Gordon II

Once final roster cuts happen, Miami may add another back from outside the building. For now, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II are young but experienced backups to De'Von Achane, and that should be enough depth in the backfield to get by unless an unforeseen injury occurs.

Wide Receivers (6)

Jalen Tolbert

Tutu Atwell

Kevin Coleman Jr.

Chris Bell

Caleb Douglas

Malik Washington

Missouri slot specialist Kevin Coleman Jr. wasn't drafted until the fifth round, yet he has all the tools to beat out Malik Washington as the Dolphins' starting slot receiver. The Dolphins were intentional about spending significant draft capital on weapons for Willis, supplementing the free-agent additions of Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell.

We'll see if Washington can hang onto his spot. It does help that he has upside as a returner, which could take that role off Coleman's plate and allow the first-year dynamo to focus on building a rapport with Willis.

Tight Ends (4)

Greg Dulcich

Will Kacmarek

Seydou Traore

Jalin Conyers

Although Miami has some other bargain-bin tight ends as of now, 2025 undrafted free agent Jalin Conyers has a huge frame and 265-pound frame that translates well to blocking, and is a decent pass-catcher. He should be the last man standing behind breakout candidate Greg Dulcich and rookies Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore.

Offensive Line (9)

Patrick Paul

Jonah Savaiinaea

Aaron Brewer

Kadyn Proctor

Austin Jackson

Jamaree Salyer

Andrew Meyer

DJ Campbell

Charlie Heck

Jamaree Salyer has played every position but center in his NFL career. His versatility gives the Dolphins flexibility to have more bodies on other units. Charlie Heck is a solid swing tackle. First-round pick Kadyn Proctor may win up at either guard spot, and Salyer could then start wherever Proctor isn't.

A couple of potential plot twists: DJ Campbell was a pure right guard at Texas. If he exceeds expectations, and Proctor simply moves from left to right tackle, perhaps Austin Jackson could be a cut or trade candidate.

Defensive Line (10)

Chop Robinson

Zach Seiler

Kenneth Grant

Josh Uche

David Ojabo

Jordan Phillips

Matthew Butler

Robert Beal Jr.

Trey Moore

Mason Reiger

The Dolphins didn't need to do much on the undrafted free agent market since they had so many draftees. Dynamic Wisconsin pass rusher Mason Reiger was among the most in-demand UDFAs thanks to his strong 2025 campaign of five sacks and 45 QB pressures by PFF's count.

Reiger is a superior run defender compared to Fins seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn, and the latter had an even more alarming missed tackle rate last year (34.8%) compared to Reiger's eyesore of a 24.5% figure. Thus, Reiger should beat out Llewellyn for the last roster spot on the edge.

Linebackers (5)

Jordyn Brooks

Jacob Rodriguez

Kyle Louis

Willie Gay Jr.

Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Whether it's by trade or release, one of the Dolphins' starting linebackers of yesteryear in Jordyn Brooks or Tyrel Dodson figures to be on the chopping block. That's especially so after Miami spent two of its draft picks on Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis.

The Dolphins will probably prioritize getting Rodriguez and Louis on the field sooner rather than later. While Brooks would fetch more in a trade, this locker room needs some veteran leadership on defense. All those factors combine to make Dodson the odd man out.

Cornerbacks (6)

Chris Johnson

JuJu Brents

Storm Duck

Marco Wilson

Jason Marshall Jr.

Darrell Baker Jr.

The nickelback spot in particular is precarious among this group. Louis has the athleticism and versatility to be either a box safety or big nickel in certain subpackages, but otherwise, that responsibility will fall on Jason Marshall Jr. for the most part.

Marco Wilson has some experience in the slot and is a straight-up athletic freak show, so he should push Marshall for time there. First-round pick Chris Johnson and a hopefully-healthy JuJu Brents have the makings of a strong boundary cornerback tandem.

Safeties (5)

Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Dante Trader Jr.

Michael Taaffe

Zayne Anderson

Jordan Colbert

Michael Taaffe was the fourth of five Texas college players drafted in the Dolphins' rookie class, and the second of three Texas Longhorns. He has a lot of big-game experience and was among the most instinctive, high-IQ safeties in the draft. Taaffe could easily beat out Lonnie Johnson Jr. as the secondary's predominant deep center fielder.

Specialists (3)

K Zane Gonzalez

P Bradley Pinion

LS Tucker Addington

No real surprises here. Zane Gonzalez just signed on this offseason after making 19 of 22 field goals for the Falcons in 2025. Bradley Pinion followed Gonzalez to Miami from Atlanta. Tucker Addington is back for a second stint in Miami and should beat out Taybor Pepper for the long snapper job.