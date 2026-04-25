Dolphins continue to value Texas prospects with latest 5th-round draft pick

The Miami Dolphins have taken their fourth prospect from the state of Texas, but there are so many questions in terms of how they are planning to develop all of these guys.

Miami isn't taking players who are step-in-starters. They are developmental at best. While they all have qualities that will give them unique opportunities to provide production, they all continue to seem more like mid-round reaches.

Kyle Louis, taken late in round four, is widely considered one of the steals of the draft, but for several others, it just feels like taking stabs at players that may or may not work out.

Miami Dolphins draft average safety with high special teams potential

Taaffe isn't going to start his Dolphins career competing for a starting job. The best way to the roster will be on special teams, where he should excel. That's great for a 6th- or 7th-round pick, not for a guy who was taken in round five.

Taaffe was a fifth-year senior at Texas, but he only started 36 of his 53 games. He lacks the deep range and doesn't have elite run-support qualities, but he has one characteristic that has been the commonality with every single player drafted from round one until now.

Michael Taaffe has a high leadership ceiling. Matt Wilson of Hookem Headlines raved about his potential.

"Taaffe was the unquestioned leader of Texas' secondary and one of the main reasons why the Longhorns' pass defense made a massive jump over the past two seasons. His mental acuity and pre-snap communication skills are top-notch, and NFL teams began to notice all of his translatable attributes during the NFL Combine. Taaffe could end up being one of the 'safest' day 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft."

Dolphins fans don't want "safe" picks; they want guys who are going to step in and make the team better at their position. For Taaffe, it's possible that after a year or two, he could develop into a quality safety backup, but his ceiling doesn't seem high enough to become a full-time starter. There is a lot of work to do to get to that point.