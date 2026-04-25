Dolphins nab fourth-round steal in Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis

The Miami Dolphins entered the fourth round on Day 3 of the NFL Draft with a pair of selections (Nos. 130 and 138). After opting for Texas EDGE rusher Trey Moore with their first selection, they doubled up on defense by selecting Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis. Louis had been pegged at No. 86 on Pro Football Network's consensus big board, indicating the Dolphins might've just struck gold taking him a whopping 52 picks later.

Louis' fall likely has to do with his diminutive size. At 6'0" and 220 lbs, a time traveler might've fancied him a safety if we were still living in the 2010s. Alas, he represents a prime example of a modern-day linebacker with truly elite athletic ability. He ran 4.53 in the 40-yard dash, leapt 39.5" on his vertical jump, and had a mind-boggling 10'9" broad jump. These feats helped him receive an 8.83 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranks 408th out of 3,480 linebackers since 1987.

He had to bide his time to get on the field over his first two years with the Panthers. When he carved out his role, however, he smashed through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man. In 2024, he racked up 101 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and four interceptions. In 2025, his numbers dipped slightly, but he remained impactful to the tune of 81 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and another pair of interceptions.

The Miami Dolphins seem to be preparing for the future at linebacker despite veteran presence

One of the few positions on the Dolphins roster that has proven veterans on hand is linebacker. Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson were the starters last season, and both are returning in 2026. What's more, the Dolphins re-signed top backup Willie Gay Jr. and signed Ronnie Harrison Jr. as a free agent. Louis' addition (along with second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez) will certainly squeeze a veteran or two off the roster.

In any case, it appears the Dolphins have unearthed an excellent prospect for the future. The Athletic's Dane Brugler came away impressed in his evaluation, with some trepidation, which is to be expected when discussing a fourth-round pick:

"A 'see-ball, get-ball' hunter, Louis is quick to trigger, with a nose for the ball and explosive closing speed," Brugler wrote. "He is elusive in his pursuit paths, but he plays light and is more likely to try to run around blocks than engage and work off them. He was primarily a curl/flat zone defender in coverage but has the athletic tools to handle more man-to-man responsibilities (he looked great blanketing backs and tight ends during Senior Bowl practices)."

The Dolphins have had a notoriously hard time defending tight ends for what feels like more than a decade. If Kyle Louis fulfills his potential and solves that need, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief — and finally stop watching tight ends run wild every Sunday.