Dolphins banking on a big leap from surprise 2026 breakout candidate

The Miami Dolphins spared few veterans from last year's team this offseason, and had some 30-plus unrestricted free agents hitting the open market as it was. However, the new powers that be deemed tight end Greg Dulcich worthy of keeping in the fold.

Dulcich played quite well for the Dolphins in 2025, hauling in 26 catches on 33 targets for 335 yards and a TD. This is despite chaos at the quarterback position, chiefly authored by Tua Tagovailoa, whose poor performance led to his release.

While general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan believes in new QB Malik Willis' ability to elevate the Fins' thin supporting cast, he has high expectations for Dulcich in particular.

Greg Dulcich called out by Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan as the player who can make a big leap in 2026

In an interview with ESPN's Kevin Clark, Sullivan revealed why he's high on Dulcich, even though the dynamic tight end wasn't on Miami's active roster until late October of last year:

"I thought he had a really good back end of the season. I want to see if he can build on it. That's why we brought him back."

Why new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan thinks Greg Dulcich is making the leap this year: https://t.co/Jp8qJTR4Hs pic.twitter.com/15WKUvoSVr — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 6, 2026

Injuries have plagued Dulcich ever since he entered the NFL as the 80th overall pick in the 2022 draft. The Denver Broncos waived him in November 2024, and Dulcich didn't stick with the New York Giants beyond last year's final round of roster cuts.

Something about the change of scenery in Miami created a spark for the 26-year-old amid his fourth season. Whether it was Tagovailoa or seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers under center, Dulcich found a way to be productive enough to merit a one-year, $3.25 million contract for 2026.

It feels unlikely that Darren Waller will return to the Dolphins, so that leaves Dulcich as the clear No. 1 tight end on the roster at the moment. That could very well change after the draft, though, because Miami owns seven top-100 picks, and it's a pretty solid draft class at Dulcich's position.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is very much in the running to headline what should be a monstrous rookie class. Sadiq and Dulcich would give Willis a formidable pass-catching duo and provide offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik with schematic versatility to frequently deploy 12 personnel packages (one running back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers).

Considering the lack of difference-makers at wide receiver in the wake of Tyreek Hill's release and the Jaylen Waddle trade, that Sadiq-Dulcich combo could really come in handy.

Then again, based on Sullivan's public endorsement, perhaps Dulcich will free up Miami to prioritize other needs in the first round, where they pick at Nos. 11 and 30 overall. We'll all find out together for sure in a couple of short weeks.