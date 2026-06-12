Patrick Paul's OTA performance should have Dolphins fans buzzing

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Patrick Paul, it came with questions. He had great size and potential, but Miami kept him on the sidelines most of his rookie season. They needed him to learn from Terron Armstead. He put it all together in 2025, and he is on his way to being a top tackle in the NFL if he continues to improve.

The Dolphins OTAs have concluded, and they don't provide the physical punch that training camp practices will. That often leaves the guys in the trench as a side note to the sessions. That isn't the case for Paul.

Orlando Sentinel reporter Chris Perkins got a chance to watch the open practices during OTAs, and needless to say, his observations on Paul should have fans grinning ear-to-ear.

Patrick Paul is giving the Miami Dolphins hope for their future

Paul will enter the 2026 season looking to prove he deserves a new contract once he is eligible in 2027. The Dolphins are finding every reason to give him one. An anchor on the left side, Paul showed he is more than ready to handle the job. His 2025 season was as good as anyone could have hoped. It appears his 2026 season will be better.

Perkins released his "OTA Awards" on Thursday and listed Paul as his Best Performer. There is a big reason for that.

"I don’t recall anyone getting past Paul, a one-man brick wall the entire offseason, including OTAs and minicamp. Granted, players weren’t in pads so physicality is practically eliminated for pass rushers."

Perkins pointed out that without pads, there is no physical contact, which doesn't exactly help the edge rushers, but as he said, it doesn't help the offensive linemen either. In other words, it's a level playing field.

In a way, it's more impressive that Paul was able to keep the defensive players away from his quarterback without being physically engaged with his blocking.

Paul will be paired with rookie Kadyn Proctor, another massive lineman. The sooner the two can get on the same page, the better the offense will function.

There are a lot of questions heading into this season at every position, and the left side of the offensive line is no different, but it is starting to become clear that Paul has the tools to be great.

As he heads into his second full season as a starter, there are high expectations for his growth. If his OTA sessions are any indication, he should be ready to take a huge step forward and lock down the left side of the line for years to come. He may not be the next in line for an extension, but he will be soon enough.