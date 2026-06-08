Dolphins' most important OTA battle might not be the most obvious one

There may not be a team in the NFL with more question marks heading into the 2026 season than the Miami Dolphins. It's well known at this point that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are building this roster from the ground up, and it's creating an unusual amount of position battles to follow this summer.

With the final few OTA practices finishing up this week for Miami, this is the final opportunity for players to separate themselves before training camp kicks off in late July. There are several key battles to watch out for, like how the linebacker room shakes out behind Jordyn Brooks and how the bevy of new receivers stacks up.

One less obvious battle, however, is the open competition for slot corner/nickel defender duties. With Jason Marshall Jr. moving back to his natural position at boundary corner and Minkah Fitzpatrick (who led Miami in snaps in the slot last year) being traded to the New York Jets, how Hafley chooses their replacement should be a major storyline this summer.

The Miami Dolphins have several options to man their nickel defender spot in 2026

So far, there doesn't seem to be a strong sense that Hafley has a preferred name to handle slot duties. Other than confirming that Marshall Jr. has moved back to being primarily an outside corner, Hafley has also mentioned using 2026 first-round pick Chris Johnson in the nickel at least part-time.

Johnson has the size and instincts to be a good fit for the role, but his value as a prospect came mostly from his ability to lock down his half of the field as an elite zone coverage corner on the outside. That doesn't mean he can't moonlight as a slot corner, but asking him to play there for even half of his snaps feels like a waste of his skill set.

The problem is that the rest of the Dolphins' corners have barely played any NFL snaps in the slot thus far in their career. It seems like no matter who they end up asking to handle the slot, it will very much be a leap of faith that they are up for the challenge. With how often defenses are in nickel and dime packages in the modern NFL, that is a scary proposition.

There is, however, a potential creative solution to their slot woes: rookie linebacker Kyle Louis. Louis is a rare athlete with even rarer coverage skills for the linebacker position, so much so that many believe he could be better off as a safety at the next level. Well, why not a nickel defender in the mold of a Nick Emmanwori or Derwin James?

He has the size (6'0", 220 pounds) to handle the run game aspect of the slot, and he has the speed and coverage instincts to erase underneath passes and man up tight ends and bigger slot receivers. A committee between Louis and either Johnson or another more traditional slot corner type could be exactly what Miami needs, and it would allow Louis to play more snaps as a rookie and develop his game.

Only time will tell how Hafley ultimately chooses to handle the position, but it's a battle fans should be watching closely this week and into training camp.