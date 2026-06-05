Dolphins' newest receiver could spell trouble for young roster hopefuls

When the calendar turned from May to June, the Miami Dolphins began signing their draft class, but also managed to sneak in a new veteran into the wide receiver room.

Jalen Reagor was drafted 21st overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles, but he only spent two seasons in Philadelphia. He would spend one season with the Vikings, the Patriots, and 2024 with the Chargers. He spent 2025 on their practice squad as well.

Now he is hoping to stick with the Dolphins, but his arrivalisn't good news for the two Washingtons already on the roster.

Miami Dolphins WR competition could spell doom for veterans already on the roster

The Dolphins have 12 receivers on the roster currently. That will change as the offseason turns to training camp. One thing that won't change is the number of players Miami will keep at the position. At most six, more likely five.

Unlike previous seasons, where Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were locks, there aren't any "100% guaranteed" players on the unit who are not rookies. We have to assume that Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman, and Chris Bell will make the team. That will leave three openings if they opt for six.

So who gets the final three? Reagor is no lock for the team, but his presence could take a job away from either Tahj Washington or Malik Washington.

We can't assume that Jalen Tolbert or TuTu Atwell will be automatic for a roster spot, but their percentage is much better than the others'. So if both make the team, we have five secured at the position with one potential opening.

Between Washingtons, Theo Wease, Jr., Terrace Marshall, and A.J. Henning, the Dolphins will likely cut four of those players.

Malik Washington hasn't shown the forward progress the Dolphins hoped for, but he has shown more than Tahj has. Wease looked good sparingly, but he is more likely a practice squad candidate, and that too is where both Washingtons could end up, regardless of whether Reagor makes the team or not.

The Dolphins want to see what they have in the younger guys, and that will bode well for the three draft picks, but keeping three rookies is risky, and it comes at the price of others on the roster.