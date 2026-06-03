Dolphins use fresh cap flexibility to land former first-round talent

On Monday, additional cap space was awarded to the Miami Dolphins in the amount of $20 million, with the Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb post-June 1 cuts becoming official. With an unsigned rookie class still in mind, the Dolphins used an undisclosed portion of that additional money to sign free agent wide receiver Jalen Reagor one day later.

Terms of the deal have yet to be released as of writing, but given that the Dolphins had been signing free agents to minimum one-year deals left and right, chances are Reagor is receiving the same. Although Miami's WR room lacks a true threat, he'll still have an uphill climb to even make the final 53-man roster.

Once a first-round prospect, the Dolphins become the fifth NFL team that Reagor has been a part of since being drafted in 2020.

Miami Dolphins sign Jalen Reagor to an undisclosed deal

With the losses of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins' wide receiver unit drastically lacks any player capable of being a WR1 (or even WR2) at the current moment. Miami did draft three receivers with the hope that they can eventually be in that conversation, but that's much further down the road.

As for the veterans in the room, Malik Washington is now the longest-tenured Dolphin, with new FA signings Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell likely to battle it out as Miami's WR1. Yet, none of the three would likely be more than a WR3 on most NFL rosters. The Dolphins also signed Terrace Marshall Jr. back in January and have the returning Theo Wease Jr. and Tahj Washington to compete for roster spots.

As a former first-round selection, this looks like a clear-cut place for Reagor to finally break out and prove to some degree that he was worth the draft capital he was taken with. Truthfully, though, he's had four opportunities already to showcase that talent and failed, and I don't believe Miami will be any different.

Reagor was famously selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is one of the most well-respected GMs in the NFL, but no one bats a thousand, and Reagor's selection will go down as one of the biggest blunders of his career.

Reagor's selection sent a shockwave among analysts, and immediately after, the Minnesota Vikings took Justin Jefferson off the board. Going into the draft, most believed Jefferson would be the guy for the Eagles. Instead, Roseman pivoted, and it cost dearly.

Reagor flamed out in Philadelphia and was gone after just two seasons. Meanwhile, Jefferson is on a direct path to a Hall of Fame career.

Ironically, Reagor landed in Minnesota after the Eagles let him go, but he was let go after recording just eight receptions in 2022. He then spent the following two seasons with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, recording just seven receptions at each stop.

The Dolphins' WR room lacks any top talent to the point that I could be dead wrong, and Reagor winds up being the WR1 come opening week. He only has to battle Tolbert and Atwell for it, after all.

Reagor is still only 27, but I just think that Miami's coaching staff will opt to play the young guys more often than not -- leading him to watch from the sidelines. Bodies are necessary in the offseason, and I think Reagor's signing is nothing more than that. Miami is a good place for him to potentially make an impact if he stands out, but I don't picture him on the team come Week 1.