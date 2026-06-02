Dolphins' path to landing a superstar WR is now more realistic than ever

As soon as June 1 hit, the NFL world lost its mind. We saw two massive trades happen to kick off the month, and both of them could have significant implications for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins now have to defend New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown twice a year, which isn't an easy task. But, they could end up being able to land a star wide receiver of their own in the near future thanks to the other big trade that went down.

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, there were immediate reports about the team's plans for their impending free agents. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Rams have no plans to extend any of their 2027 free agents this summer, and that includes wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Obviously, the Dolphins have a gaping hole at the wide receiver position and are currently hoping that either one of their third-round rookies, Chris Bell or Caleb Douglas, can step in and become the alpha for Malik Willis.

The Miami Dolphins could have Puka Nacua atop their 2027 free agent wish list

Because the Rams keep going all-in by way of trading away their first-round picks, that means they end up having to pay some big-name players like Garrett and Trent McDuffie, both just acquired this offseason.

Fowler's report makes a lot of sense, too. The Rams are all about a Super Bowl this year, as evidenced by the two aforementioned moves and the Matthew Stafford extension. Their young players seem to be far from their minds, for better or for worse.

This doesn't mean they won't wind up extending one of Nacua, defensive tackle Kobie Turner, guard Steve Avila or defensive end Byron Young. But, it certainly seems like they aren't going to get extensions done this summer, and, when it comes to next offseason, there is no way the Rams can pay all of them.

With Nacua's off-field issues at hand, the Rams could have even more reason to move on and find a replacement. Maybe that's why they were once in on trading for A.J. Brown.

If Nacua is indeed going to enter free agency, then the Dolphins could be in a position to throw a blank check his way. Obviously, he would need to have proved himself in terms of putting his off-field stuff behind him, which is not something to take lightly. But the talent is irresistible.

We are talking about a wide receiver who led the NFL in receptions, first-down receptions, and yards per game last year in only his third season as a pro. The former fifth-round pick has blossomed into a superstar, and if the Rams let him go, then the Dolphins should be all over him in free agency.

Of course, Willis might not even be the quarterback of the future in Miami, but getting Nacua in place for the franchise quarterback -- likely drafted next year -- would be a massive win for the Dolphins.