A.J. Brown blockbuster creates new headache for Dolphins and AFC East

The Miami Dolphins may not have Super Bowl aspirations heading into 2026, but they still can't be too excited about the NFL's latest blockbuster trade. Just hours after the Los Angeles Rams made the massive decision to bring in Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, the New England Patriots finally got a deal done with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring in A.J. Brown.

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ESPN sources: The Eagles are trading Pro-Bowl WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick that is the better of New England’s two fifths. The deal that has been speculated on for weeks now finally is happening. Brown and Patriots… pic.twitter.com/9Z8ocpyeJf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

This deal has been rumored for months, and both sides were seemingly just waiting for June 1st to roll around to make Brown's deal tradeable. Now that the trade is finally official, what does it really mean for the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East?

The A.J. Brown deal will only make the Miami Dolphins' rebuild that much harder

The Brown deal isn't going to mean much for Miami in 2026, as the team is clearly in full rebuild mode under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. Still, this deal isn't a short-term move for the Patriots, or at least it shouldn't be.

Brown had a down season in 2025 compared to his best seasons in Philly, but their passing game was seemingly broken from start to finish. His relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts also seemed to fall apart, leading to stretches where he was an afterthought in the offense. Now that he gets to play with MVP runner-up Drake Maye, he should have plenty left in the tank.

The Buffalo Bills are really the only team that could be massively affected by this move in 2026. After being outshone by New England a year ago, the Brown move will only make unseating them for the AFC East crown harder. For Miami and the Jets, however, it makes the chance of a quick turnaround even less likely than it already appears.

The Jets especially have to feel upset about the move, as their massive stash of draft capital gives them a real chance to change their fortunes (if they weren't the Jets, at least). Miami, though, could easily go from rebuilding to competing quickly if they hit on Malik Willis at QB or find their next franchise guy in the 2027 class.

If Brown can remain an elite player into his early 30s, the other three AFC East squads will be in for a tough rest of the decade.