Malik Willis left Dolphins OTAs with more questions than answers

Malik Willis is shouldering a lot of responsibility as he begins his career with the Miami Dolphins. There has been a lot of hype surrounding him, but hiccups are to be expected.

The Dolphins kicked off another round of OTAs on Wednesday, and those hiccups were quite clear. The media was allowed to attend the session, and there were both impressive moments and some that clearly need work.

Dolphins QB Malik Willis during position drills at the team’s second week of OTAs today



Arm strength has been obvious, chemistry with his receivers is clearly still building — ton of time left to do so pic.twitter.com/JkCCaWfq4C — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) May 27, 2026

Malik Willis fails to shine against the Miami Dolphins new defense

Fans should expect this as the team works through the offensive installation and the flow of practices. The OTA 11-11 drills were non-contact and focused entirely on the Dolphins' passing game, allowing the defense to tee off on the play calling.

Willis' arm strength was on display, and several in the media were impressed, but all of them recognized the need for more continuity with his receivers. That is something time will build.

Miami's WR group isn't strong. Jalen Tolebert, TuTu Atwell, and a pair of rookies (one who isn't practicing) are the central keys to the passing game. It's a weaker unit, but one the Dolphins believe will develop into a strength.

Fans should expect more inconsistency throughout the offseason and into training camp, where the defense traditionally starts strong. That being said, the defense is also considered to be a weak area, especially in the secondary.

On Wednesday, it was the defensive edge rushers who were disruptive at the line. Without contact, it's hard to judge the lineman who can't work properly against the pass rush.

What is more concerning than Willis, who at this point shouldn't be a concern, is the inability of the Dolphins' pass catchers to hold on to the ball. Several players had the ball punched out by secondary defenders. Putting the ball on the ground is not something the coaching staff wants to see.

It's early, so there is no reason to hit the panic button, especially since this season's expectations are low. If fans were hoping that the hype for Willis is real, they will need to wait for the season to begin, and he can be judged completely. Time is on the Dolphins' side as they continue to make over the roster.

Miami's strength will be its ability to run the ball with the hopes of setting up the pass. Today was an exercise with limitations.