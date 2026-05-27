Dolphins fans won't believe where Chris Simms has Malik Willis in QB rankings

How well the Miami Dolphins play this year will be on the shoulders, legs, and arm of new quarterback Malik Willis. Expectations are not exactly high, but he does provide hope and leadership.

The Dolphins' roster was overhauled for a number of reasons. Willis' addition was more about establishing a change in cultural ideals than giving the Dolphins a high-ranking veteran quarterback.

NBC's Chris Simms hasn't been kind to the Dolphins over the years, so naturally, when he began ranking this year's quarterbacks, fans weren't exactly expecting their new QB to land in the top 20.

Miami Dolphins Malik Willis garners high praise for unlikely source in latest QB ranking

Simms has the Dolphins QB ranked 19th out of 43 quarterbacks heading into OTA season.

"I think he's got superstar talent and that's why I got him there. I know the film is limited, but the film is superstarish too."

Simms points out that Willis will get the opportunity to be Miami's full-time starter, and this year will define his future beyond his contract. If the Dolphins see enough in Willis this season, could they forgo adding a QB at the top of next year's draft? It's entirely possible. Especially with the WR needs and one of the best college prospects, Jeremiah Smith could be an option.

Willis is facing a critical three-year stretch that will make or break his NFL career. Quinn Ewers isn't going to challenge him for the starting job, as his future is leaning more toward a backup role. The Dolphins will have to fill the position in next year's draft.

The Dolphins believe Willis showed them enough in Green Bay to warrant the risk. It's not a huge financial risk for the team, giving them the flexibility of time. Miami's evaluation of Willis won't be for one season, but a strong season could be enough to give the Dolphins pause before pulling the trigger on a top draft prospect.

What's important here is that the Packers have a strong history of developing quarterbacks, and it is not uncommon for them to ride the bench for a couple of years while they learn. Hopefully, Willis can become the veteran leader a rookie will learn from down the road.