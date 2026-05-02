Surprise rookie could be Dolphins go-to target for Malik Willis in 2026

The Miami Dolphins seemingly had two goals going into the 2026 NFL Draft, at least based on how things ultimately played out: Get more physical, and add bodies to the league's worst receiving room. The selections of Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, and Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek helped tremendously with their first goal, but the receiver additions left many underwhelmed in terms of immediate impact.

Yes, the Dolphins did add three wide receivers with their 13 picks, but none appear to be ready on the surface to shoulder the load this year. Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas is talented, but he is a serious project that many believe was a reach at pick 75. Louisville's Chris Bell was considered a nice value pick at 94, but he was only available that late thanks to a torn ACL that may cause him to miss part of his rookie season.

Missouri's Kevin Coleman Jr. was their third pick at wide receiver at No. 177. Despite being picked over 102 spots later than Douglas and 83 picks after Bell, he is the player who may have the best chance of breaking out as quarterback Malik Willis' favorite target in 2026.

Fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr. could end up as the Miami Dolphins' top target in 2026

Don't let Coleman Jr.'s draft slot fool you; this kid can really play. He racked up 140 receptions, 1,664 yards, and seven touchdowns over his final two college seasons, and he almost never dropped the ball despite lackluster QB play and a smaller frame (5'10", 178 pounds). His career 3.4% drop-rate was one of the best in this year's class according to Pro Football Focus, and he showed the ability to make tough catches at his size as well.

Fans may be tempted to write Coleman off due to his size and lack of high-end traits, but nobody else in the Dolphins' receiving room has the combination of route-running chops and ball skills that he possesses.

Tutu Atwell is primarily a deep threat, Jalen Tolbert brings size but lacks the ability to consistently separate, and Malik Washington has been one of the least efficient receivers in the NFL during his first two seasons. The bar Coleman needs to clear to be the team's most reliable target couldn't be much lower.

Do I think he will be anything close to the next Puka Nacua or other Day 3 superstars? No, that would be unfair to him. Could he make his way up the depth chart for a Miami team desperate for immediate contributors, however? I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if he did.