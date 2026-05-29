3 Dolphins position groups named worst in the league in recent rankings

It's no secret that the Miami Dolphins are projected to be bad in 2026. From their NFL low of season-wins projection according to Vegas odds, paying up for Tua Tagovailoa's hefty contract, it should be a long season for the South Florida team.

That's not to be doom and gloom, but rather to keep in perspective, as it can get exciting to see some of the moves that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is making to help turn things around. As it should, but Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither will Miami's rebuild.

Therefore, when another outlet names multiple Dolphins position groups as the worst in all of the NFL as a way to build the worst team possible for the 2026 season, it's best to recognize that there's some truth to it rather than taking it personally.

SB Nation names 3 Miami Dolphins position groups as worst in 2026

Recently, SB Nation tried to build the worst NFL team possible for the 2026 season based on position groups. It should come as no surprise to even the most optimistic Dolphins fan that Miami made the list. Yet, it may sting some to learn that not one, not two, but three of Miami's position groups were named as the worst. No other team was listed more than once, and the Dolphins' count doesn't even include their honorable mention at offensive line.

It seems harsh on the surface, but as SB Nation's Jarrett Bailey remarks when analyzing the secondary, "I promise this isn't a bit, the Dolphins are just that bad."

To further explain why Miami has the worst secondary, Bailey says, "I like Chris Johnson, but the rest of Miami's secondary is full of low-tier non-starters." It's tough to argue against it. Regarding Johnson, he's in line to start from the jump, but he's a rookie, and mistakes are bound to be made in his development.

The Dolphins could look to add to the unit, and with June 1 just around the corner, that may be in the plans. But as of now, Johnson is surrounded by a secondary full of players with injury histories or those who would otherwise be long shots to make a roster.

The other two Dolphins position groups named by SB Nation as the NFL's worst are at wide receiver and tight end. And when it comes to the former, Bailey doesn't mince words:

"This could very well enter the conversation of worst receiving groups of all time."

I'm not ready to go that far (yet), but it is a depth chart that makes you wonder if running back De'Von Achane should be getting all of the targets. The Dolphins drafted three receivers at the end of April, but as of today, offseason additions Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell are vying to be Miami's WR1. Neither player would be anything more than a WR3 at best on another roster, and Tolbert is allegedly a potential cut casualty if the rookies progress early on.

When it comes to the TE position, though, I have trouble agreeing that Miami should be on the list. Greg Dulcich is a bit underrated for what he is. He's battled injuries throughout his career, but when he's been healthy, Dulcich is typically a solid contributor and came on strong in 10 games last season for the Dolphins. With a full offseason with the team, I can see him taking a bigger step forward as Miami's TE1 and a veteran leader.

The Dolphins also drafted Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore to the group. The latter is a project with little football experience, but Kacmarek was considered one of the best blocking tight ends in this class. So while he won't pack the stat sheet, he should be viewed as a solid addition, where they got him at the very least.

Again, the Dolphins could add to the TE group, either through free agency or trade. But even if they don't, I don't believe it to be the worst of the NFL on paper. For starters, I'd take Bailey's choice of the Tennessee Titans as the honorable mention with more consideration. Gunnar Helm showed some flashes as a rookie, but Dulcich produced nearly as much in six fewer games, and Daniel Bellinger isn't moving the needle any.

I'd also put the Carolina Panthers well ahead of the Dolphins when it comes to the worst TE room. Tommy Tremble leads the way, but he's more of a Kacmarek-type player in that he's more known for his blocking. When it comes to receiving, however, Tremble is like the NFL's version of trying to make fetch happen. He's yet to eclipse 250 receiving yards in any of his five NFL seasons, and I doubt there's much more in his arsenal at this point. Behind Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders has shown flashes, but he regressed after a semi-productive rookie season and ended last season on IR.

Nevertheless, SB Nation indirectly is sending a painful truth to Dolphins fans this year. So long as Miami shows development, though, especially in these weaker units, fans can start growing more optimistic year to year. If Sullivan and company hit this rebuild right, Dolphins fans won't have to worry about being on lists like this for a long while.