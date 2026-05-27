Dolphins finally see light at the end of the tunnel with June 1st approaching

When the 2025 season ended, the Miami Dolphins made another commitment to change. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan replaced Chris Grier, while head coach Jeff Hafley replaced Mike McDaniel.

In the days that followed, Miami's salary cap imploded, the roster was uprooted, and with those moves came a dark storm off the horizon that took residence over the Dolphins' offices. Miami was in total cap and roster turmoil. So much so, they can't entertain signing their rookie class quite yet.

Dolphins fans will be excited to learn that the forecast calls for clear skies for the first time in two months. June 1st is almost here.

June 1st brings serious and much needed cap relief to the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins currently have $1.5 million in cap space, which will change on June 2nd when they get almost $20 million in relief, in part due to the release of Bradley Chubb. The extra money will allow the Dolphins to operate under a different model.

Trades

The Dolphins haven't been an active team in the trade market since Jaylen Waddle was moved. Starting on June 1st, trades that might send a contract out of South Florida will be easier to manage against the cap. We know the Post-June 1st designations that teams make in March to help with the cap, but actually cutting or trading a player after June 1st has the same impact.

Miami doesn't have many tradable assets on the roster. De'Von Achane was the best option, but he re-signed earlier in May. Jordyn Brooks could be moved, but it's unlikely after the Dolphins made him a focal leader during mini-camps and OTAs.

The two names to watch, however, could be Tyrel Dodson (who could have been traded earlier as his salary is recoverable) and Austin Jackson. Jackson is the big name to watch as he could bring the most amount of money if released or moved.

Extensions

Extensions can be relatively easy to do. We saw this with Achane. Brooks and Aaron Brewer are the only two players to keep an eye on. With the extra money, even after paying the draft class, which will be almost $10 million, Miami can extend one, if not both of them.

Brewer restructured his contract slightly to help facilitate cap compliance after the Waddle trade. Expectations remain that Miami will address both situations after the rookie class is signed, if not before. Both have proven to be leaders on the field and have shown up for all of the offseason work. That isn't something that goes unnoticed.

Veteran additions

It is unlikely Miami makes many moves, and they won't make big-name ones, but they can supplement the current roster with players more likely to take low-end one-year deals, similar to what happened last year with Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones.

Expectations for veteran additions should remain low, but one or two could be possible, and that could make the difference on a roster unit that is depth-needy or has questionable starters.