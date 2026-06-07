Dolphins 2025 draft pick on breakout watch after return to natural position

To say that the Miami Dolphins didn't get a ton of positive contributions from their 2025 draft class in year one would be an understatement. Former general manager Chris Grier wasn't exactly known for his ability to draft well consistently, and his final class isn't doing anything to change that so far.

Luckily, a new coaching staff led by head coach Jeff Hafley seems to be turning things around for the 2025 class. It's only been a handful of practices this summer, but the reports coming out of Miami during their offseason workouts are exactly what fans were hoping to hear. We have already covered the potential leap coming for Jonah Savaiinaea, thanks to a switch back to the right side of the offensive line, but now another player seems poised for a breakout thanks to a switch in responsibilities.

Due to injuries and an overall lack of options in the secondary a year ago, rookie fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. was forced to play in the slot for the vast majority of his snaps despite barely playing there in college. It was evident immediately that he wasn't a fit inside, even if he finished the season strong. Now, it looks like he will be back on the outside in Hafley's defense.

Jason Marshall Jr. is poised for a potential breakout at outside corner for the Miami Dolphins in 2026

According to Ava Dicecca of the Sun Sentinel, Marshall Jr. and Hafley are on the same page when it comes to his role moving forward. “That is my natural state, being on the outside," Marshall Jr. said during Miami's most recent minicamp. Hafley echoed that sentiment. “Primarily he has and will be on the outside for us, and I think he’s done a really good job,” the Dolphins HC said of Marshall Jr.

What does it ultimately mean for his future, however?

As poor as the talent was in Miami's secondary a year ago, it may be even worse in 2026. Gone are Rasul Douglas, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Jack Jones. In their place is a smattering of veteran cast-offs and rookies, highlighted by first-round pick Chris Johnson. Johnson should immediately earn a starting spot at outside corner, but the spot opposite him is wide open.

One of JuJu Brents, Darrell Baker Jr., Storm Duck, and Marshall Jr. figures to be the guy for the job. Brents is the only player in that group that you can confidently say is more talented, but he has struggled mightily to stay healthy for his entire career.

If Marshall Jr. can show he has what it takes to hold up on the outside against NFL receivers throughout training camp and the preseason, I don't see why he wouldn't be the obvious choice among that group. He has the size (6'0", 204 pounds) and speed that you want in an outside corner, and he is the youngest in that group of options. For a team looking to find potential building blocks for what could be a lengthy rebuild, it makes too much sense for them not to give him a real shot.